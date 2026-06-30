Section 622

Intelligence Authorization Act for 2027

United States Senate

United States-Israel Intelligence Sharing Enhancement

It is the policy of the United States

(1) to maintain and strengthen the strategic security partnership with Israel as a means of advancing the national defense of the United States, regional stability, and the protection of United States personnel and interests in the Middle East;

(2) to enhance intelligence collaboration through robust intelligence sharing and analytic partnership with Israel to counter terrorism, proliferation networks, cyber threats, state and nonstate aggressors, terror financing, sanctions evasion, and other transnational security challenges that threaten both Israel and the United States;

(3) to deter and counter destabilizing activities by the Government of Iran and Iran-aligned state and nonstate actors that threaten Israel, United States forces, and regional partners;

(4) to ensure that security assistance and defense cooperation are structured to help Israel maintain its qualitative military edge, consistent with United States law and broader regional security considerations;

(5) to encourage and support the expansion of regional security architectures that include Israel and willing regional partners, with a focus on integrated air and missile defense, maritime security, early warning systems, and intelligence-sharing frameworks; and

(6) to leverage security coordination with Israel to enhance force protection, early warning, and crisis response capabilities for United States military and diplomatic personnel in the region.

(b) SENSE OF CONGRESS

It is the sense of Congress that

(1) Israel remains a critical United States security partner whose defense and intelligence capabilities provide a strategic advantage that contributes to enhanced operational effectiveness and technological superiority;

(2) timely and actionable intelligence sharing between the United States and Israel has saved United States personnel and property in the region and should remain a central pillar of the bilateral security relationship;

(3) the evolving threat environment in the Middle East—including missile proliferation, unmanned systems, cyber operations, terror financing, and proxy warfare—requires sustained and adaptive cooperation between the United States and Israel;

(4) the United States-Israel security partnership has historically benefitted from bipartisan support, which strengthens the partnership’s credibility, durability, and deterrent value; and

(5) expanding normalization and practical security cooperation between Israel and regional states can serve as a force multiplier for collective deterrence and integrated defense.

INTELLIGENCE SHARING WITH ISRAEL.

The President, acting through the Director of National Intelligence and, as necessary, the Secretary of Defense, shall, subject to applicable law and the protection of intelligence sources and methods, expand and enhance intelligence sharing with the Government of Israel.

Intelligence sharing carried out under this subsection shall include the sharing of information relating to cybersecurity threats, terrorism, sanctions evasion, plans and intentions of state and nonstate actors, adversarial technology proliferation, missile threats, unmanned aerial systems, cruise missiles, ballistic missiles, air and space domain awareness, and other aerial threats relevant to the defense of Israel, United States forces and interests in the region, and regional security partners.

LIMITATIONS ON REDUCTION OF INTELLIGENCE SHARING

Intelligence sharing and related security information exchanges with the Government of Israel shall not be suspended, reduced, or otherwise materially limited except on the basis of a specific and identifiable national security concern determined by the President, such as the protection of intelligence sources and methods, counterintelligence risk, or another significant security consideration.

DOCUMENTATION REQUIREMENT

The President shall document any determination to suspend, reduce, or otherwise materially limit intelligence sharing or related security information exchanges with the Government of Israel, including a description of the national security rationale supporting the change.

CONGRESSIONAL NOTIFICATION

Not later than 7 days after the date of any decision to materially increase, suspend, reduce, or otherwise alter intelligence sharing or related security information exchanges with the Government of Israel, the President shall notify the congressional intelligence committees of such decision.

Each notification required by subparagraph

(A) shall include the following:

(i) A description of the change in intelligence sharing or security information exchange. (ii) The categories of information affected. (iii) The national security objectives served by the change.

(iv) In the case of a suspension or reduction, the specific national security concern supporting the change.

(iv) An assessment of the anticipated impact on regional security, United States forces, and integrated air and missile defense cooperation. INTELLIGENCE SHARING AND ANALYTIC COOPERATION WITH ABRAHAM ACCORDS COUNTRIES The President, acting through the Director of National Intelligence and, as necessary, the Secretary of Defense, shall, consistent with applicable law and security agreements, expand and enhance intelligence sharing and analytic cooperation with countries that have normalized relations with Israel pursuant to the Abraham Accords 14 (as defined in section 64(k) of the State Department Basic Authorities Act of 1956 (22 U.S.C. 2735a(k)) in order to strengthen regional security integration. PRIORITY AREAS In carrying out paragraph (1), the President shall prioritize the sharing of appropriate intelligence and information relating to— (A) counterterrorism threats and networks, including state and nonstate aggressors, and terror financing; (B) cybersecurity threats, vulnerabilities, and defensive best practices; (C) air and missile defense early warning 2 and threat tracking; (D) geospatial, overhead, and other imaging intelligence relevant to shared security concerns; and (E) maritime security threats, including threats to freedom of navigation, commercial shipping, sanctions evasion, and regional maritime stability. ADOPTION OF GUIDELINES The Director of National Intelligence, in coordination with the Secretary of Defense, shall adopt guidelines for intelligence sharing and analytic cooperation carried out under this subsection that ensure appropriate safeguards (i) to protect intelligence sources and methods; and

(ii) to ensure that recipients maintain adequate security protections consistent with United States requirements.