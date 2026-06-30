FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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P. Brooks McGinnis's avatar
P. Brooks McGinnis
17m

I am assumed of America for doing this. I would have thought that we here in America were more god fairing then genocide avocation and mass murder. We should not be in-tangled with Israel in any war, anyplace.

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P. Brooks McGinnis's avatar
P. Brooks McGinnis
24m

ll War is Evil. No More War.

Stop Paying USA Income taxes.

Stop Supporting these Unending WARS.

https://www.globalresearch.ca/more-wars-no-end-us-iran/5926750

Supporting Israel in these ways supports genocide and is against the teachings of most religions world wide and is against mine particularly. All WAR is Evil. Israel is EVIL.

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