The unilateral order from the Trump administration to pull the United States out of many of the most critical international institutions and treaties on January 7 marked the anticipated crossing of yet another Rubicon.

31 of the international organizations that the United States is suddenly leaving are affiliated with, or a part of, the United Nations.

I do not need to remind you that the headquarters of the United Nations is in New York, ground zero for the Maduro show trail starting very soon. I would even venture that this show trial will be the grounds for American departure from the United Nations.

This presidential order pulling the United States (now run entirely by private intelligence) out of these global organizations is the first step towards pulling out of the United Nations. If we consider the recent actions such as the ICE shooting and the declaration that the United States military budget will be raised by 50%, we can easily detect massive institutional collapse, radical militarism, and a decision by the billionaires to go for broke. They think that they must wage war now, at every level, against everyone.

The fact that the United Nations has been compromised by the evil workings of foundations and NGOs funded by billionaires does not detract from its essential value. Without it we are even closer to universal barbarism.

Remember when Germany pulled out of the League of Nations?

Germany left the League of Nations on October 13, 1933, claiming that the World Disarmament Conference did not allow it to expand militarily. Germany was planning a massive militarization of the economy equivalent to what we see the Trump administration proposing right now.