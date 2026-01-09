FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest
11h

All ''global institutions'' are merely a front for the demonic mindset that believes in its nefarious mission to replicate all life in its deluded image. Trump et all are merely infected with this ignorance of Truth of our Source-purpose-potential.

This ''end-times'' confrontation has long been on the cards and provides the opportunity for ''the meek'' to stand up as One Under God using Actual Intelligence founded on love of life.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Steve Martin's avatar
Steve Martin
16hEdited

Caught between a rock and a hard place.

Among others, I follow James Roguski ... and if the Ruling-Class-Captured U.N. has their way, the next plandemic will give them full reign to impose a 'gene-therapy' treatment on everyone.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Emanuel Pastreich · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture