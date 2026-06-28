FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
7h

If you haven't noticed, the entire ruling class on every continent has "merged" and is fighting a war against humanity. They're constantly testing AI military technology killing thousands daily on the regular. 🤔

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P. Brooks McGinnis's avatar
P. Brooks McGinnis
8m

buy gold & physical Silver coins in the $4,000 area for gold and $59 zone for silver. Both are real money as designated by our constitution.

XMR at the $300 zone; largest privacy coin in the world and a solid bargain.

"ARRR" Matey. The most Private coins in the world. Buy 1000 coins in the current .22-.25 cent range and forget till it hits new all time highs $16 t0 $20. Long term it could reach $1000 per coin. ZK Snarks.

https://piratechain.com/

https://piratechain.com/blog/pirate-chain-arrr-not-affected-by-critical-zcash-orchard-vulnerability/

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