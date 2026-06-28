UNITED STATES–ISRAEL DEFENSE TECHNOLOGY COOPERATION INITIATIVE
National Defense Authorization Act of 2026
For your reference, here is the original text of the US-Israel Defense Technology Coooperation Initiative which advances a level of integration not to be found in any other cooperation with a foreign nation. The implication is that Israel is not a foreign nation at all, but the two nations (or whatever it is that represents them) have been completely merged in violation of the Constitution and Federal Law—common sense.
If you haven't noticed, the entire ruling class on every continent has "merged" and is fighting a war against humanity. They're constantly testing AI military technology killing thousands daily on the regular. 🤔
buy gold & physical Silver coins in the $4,000 area for gold and $59 zone for silver. Both are real money as designated by our constitution.
XMR at the $300 zone; largest privacy coin in the world and a solid bargain.
"ARRR" Matey. The most Private coins in the world. Buy 1000 coins in the current .22-.25 cent range and forget till it hits new all time highs $16 t0 $20. Long term it could reach $1000 per coin. ZK Snarks.
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https://piratechain.com/blog/pirate-chain-arrr-not-affected-by-critical-zcash-orchard-vulnerability/