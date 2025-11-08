Emanuel Pastreich, Richard Moore, and David Iorlano joined the historic three-day “Unmasked 2025” conference in October that explored how women are victimized in secret experimental stalking programs as targeted individuals subject to special access programs.

Justice for Targeted Individuals of Green Liberty was honored to have a chance to support this critical conference organized by The Vine Sisters, under the leaderhship of its founder Sara Martinez. Unmasked 2025 was a big step for women, and for humanity as a whole, in the struggle to bring justice to the oppressed in America, and around the world, whose tragic stories are treated as taboo even by those who claim to be truth tellers.

Shame on all “truth tellers” who refuse to tell the truth about those subject to special access programs and rendered as non-investigative subjects with no legal rights, and no access to due process, or even coverage by the media!

It is also critical to note that for all the nice things that the newly-elected mayor of New York City Zohran Mandani said about working people, this topic, the most critical one for the preservation of the freedom of citizens, was never mentioned by him, and never will be.

(see the section starting at 43:40 of this video)