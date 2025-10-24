We must rebuild American Japanese Relations from the Ground up!

Emanuel Pastreich

Center for Truth Politics

(Former Presidential Candidate, Green Party USA)

United States Embassy, Tokyo

「日米関係を根本から再構築しなければなりません！アメリカ大使館にて」

（エマニュエル・パストリッチ 元緑の党大統領候補者）

I stand here today in front of the United States Embassy in Tokyo to speak out about how this space has been transformed utterly, and about the tragedy, and the farce, that the relations between Japan and the United States have become.

I was invited to Thanksgiving dinner at the Ambassador’s residence here by Ambassador Michael Armacost in 1990. Ambassador Armacost, who would go on to play a central role at Brookings Institution, went out of his way to invite Americans studying at Japanese universities to have Thanksgiving dinner with his family because we could not see our own families.

He followed a tradition of commitment to people, and to Japan, and to understanding its culture, that we can date back to Professor Edwin Reischauer, a scholar of Japanese, Chinese, and Korean history at Harvard whom President Kennedy appointed as Ambassador to Japan in 1961 after the Anpo demonstrations brought the entire US-Japan relationship into question.

Professor Reischauer was a man who spoke Japanese and had a deep understanding of both Japanese culture and of the realities of the complex, and often unhealthy, relationship with the United States. I shook hands with Professor Reishauer just one time when I first came to study in Japan in 1987, but I would think about his contributions for decades afterwards. Now we have Japan experts crawling all over the place at corporate-funded think tanks who cannot speak Japanese, and who know nothing about this country’s history.

I would meet with Donald Keene in Japan as well, after I decided to study Japanese literature and to teach ordinary Americans about Japan at University of Illinois.

But now the United States Embassy is a totally different space. There are no events. The website is blank. The only cultural activity is the promotion of the American Pavillion at the Osaka Exposition online. All my friends who were diplomats here are gone, and the rest are not free to talk with outsiders, Japanese or American. Most trained diplomats with an understanding of the rest of the world have been dismissed, or disempowered, completely in the State Department over the last four months.

Ambassador George Glass is a wealthy funder of Donald Trump, deeply in bed with global finance and dedicated to profit for the few; a man who has no interest in diplomacy, in culture, or in Japan.

His role here is what it was as ambassador to Portugal before. He is here to use extreme means to pressure Japan to participate in a military buildup that will destroy Japan, to endorse unfair trade agreements like the agreement of Japan to invest in the United States with all the profits going to Trump and friends, and to create distance between Japan and its neighbors by stoking up anti-foreigner sentiment that is not Japanese in origin, but rather an import.

As an American trained in Japanese culture at Yale, University of Tokyo, and Harvard, I declare that without culture, without shared values, without exchanges between citizens, between artists, between poets, between teachers, there cannot be a relationship between the United States and Japan.

Yet, today, exchanges have been reduced to sales of weapons, forcing Japanese to eat American GMO foods, and the implementation of cybersecurity technology managed by Google, Palantir, Oracle, and Amazon Web Services that is meant to reduce citizens to slavery.

All we hear about is endless plans for war, not for peace; for conflict, not for cooperation, for destruction and exploitation, not artistic expression or scientific pursuit.

The Embassy no longer serves as an embassy. It is a tomb dedicated to the potential for cooperation between Americans and Japanese in a previous age, something that I dedicated my life to, a dream which has been cruelly trampled on by the boot of barbarism and greed.

We must rebuild an American Japanese friendship based on people, based on culture, and based on common values. And we must come together to oppose the imposition of a bio-security technological shadow empire on both nations.

映画上映と本サイン会



２０２５年１１月13日 木

18:30―20:30

「崩壊するアメリカから脱出したパストリッチ博士；

人類の将来東洋文明にもとめた半生」



田窪優司 監督





本のサイン会

「沈没してゆくアメリカ号を彼岸からみて

ハーバード大学パストリッチ博士の日韓漂流記」



エマニュエル パストリッチ

米国緑の党 元大統領立候補者









場所



UPLINK

アップリンク吉祥寺

tel. 0422-66-5042

吉祥寺 本町1− 5−1パルコ地下2階

(2000円)



アメリカ歴史上はじめて日本専門家として主要政党に大統領候補者として立候補したエマニュエル パストリッチ博士の日本文化の研究活動、外交安全保障に関連した活動、平和運動、そうして日本とアメリカの将来に対する見解を紹介するドキュメンタリー映画 「沈没してゆくアメリカ号を彼岸からみて ハーバード大学パストリッチ博士の日韓漂流記」を初上映する。上映後はエマニュエル パストリッチ博士が田窪優司監督と一緒にドキュメンタリーとそのきっかけになった新しい本 「沈没してゆくアメリカ号を彼岸からみて ハーバード大学パストリッチ博士の日韓漂流記」（論創社）を皆さんと語る。