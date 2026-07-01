DazedAgain posted this meme today on Substack

The idea of tracking those above so that the power relationship is inverted is the concept that David Brin proposes in his book “The Transparent Society” (1998). Brin suggests that surveillance by the powerful from above must be countered by sousveillence (viewing from below) to create a balance of powers.

Although I never met David Brin, we conducted a series of email exchanges over the years. I hope that his ideas will at last find a broad audience. I quote him in my proposal for a constitution of information.