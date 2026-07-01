We must track them from below
DazedAgain posted this meme today on Substack
The idea of tracking those above so that the power relationship is inverted is the concept that David Brin proposes in his book “The Transparent Society” (1998). Brin suggests that surveillance by the powerful from above must be countered by sousveillence (viewing from below) to create a balance of powers.
Although I never met David Brin, we conducted a series of email exchanges over the years. I hope that his ideas will at last find a broad audience. I quote him in my proposal for a constitution of information.
The White House gave a no-bid contract worth up to $500 million for the construction of the East Wing ballroom which the Orange bullshitter said would be paid with private donations.
The project is expected to cost $600 million and include a ballroom that will fit up to 1,000 guests, a drone port on top and a military facility underneath.
Last month, the president requested $1 billion from Congress for security upgrades pertaining to the ballroom. So now taxpayers are going to be stuck paying for this boondoggle.
There should be an immediate halt of all construction until funds are totally provided by private donors. And an investigation should be initiated into why the Clark Construction Company was awarded this no-bid contract.
That being said, the American public should be able to see all the architectural plans. After all, the White House is not Mar-a-Lago. Btw, even Mar-a-Lago has historic significance and cannot be demolished.
In fact, legally Mar-a-Lago cannot be sold or demolished for general real estate development due to binding legal agreements that Donald Trump signed in a 1995 deed and a 2002 conservation easement, which permanently restricts the 17.5-acre Palm Beach estate from land subdivision and development. To put it simply, it must remain as is, and can only be used as a social club.
So why is Mar-a-Lago more legally protected than the White House? 🤔
Absolutely! It is so clear why they need to suddenly track us so precisely. They know the toleration of the corruption and lies is coming to an end for them.