What to make of that oil refinery fire in Texas? Normally you would think it would be a great chance to blame it on Iran and lock down the whole country. But no, it is blamed on a heater, at least for the moment. That raises the question. Do they want to cover it up because they don't want anyone to know that Iran can hit the mainland. Or was it actually something from Israel? Or is it part of a bigger plan of the billionaires to destroy everyone? What do you think?