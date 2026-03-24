FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
9h

The same mafia gangsters behind the Iran war who targeted the oil supplies, are the same group here at home.

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Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
9h

Or false flag operation to justify invasion. Or some unearthly combination

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