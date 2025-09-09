FEAR NO EVIL

Charlotte Ruse
6h

Thomas Jefferson said: "The government you elect is the government you deserve."

However, in actuality the government you get is the product of an unrelenting infowar or "mind-fuck" perpetrated on a population by its own national security state.

To be more specific, it's all about manipulating "thoughts and reactions" by deploying mainstream media news and sellout independent social media platforms to trigger particular feelings once a manufactured crisis is initiated such as: 9/11 and the resulting endless wars in the Middle East and beyond; the 2008 financial collapse; the scamdemic causing lockdowns and mandated experimental vaccines; the Gaza slaughter; the Ukraine meat grinder, and most currently the deliberately cruel ICE deportations.

The above events are designed to trigger psychological mayhem throughout large portions of society by effecting different sociocultural groups in opposite ways, hence generating "sectarian hostility" ultimately provoking violence.

The extra frosting on this mind-fuck cake

is the "entertainment industry" whose films purposefully plant "ideations" normalizing "upcoming bizzarro events." This is not happening because writers and directors are especially prescient. It's because Hollywood works hand-in-glove with the Ministry of Propaganda.

"Trumpenstein" is a collective effort requiring decades of work among many "mad scientists" within several intelligence agencies, as this phonomena represents a hodgepodge of emotional distress intentionally designed to produce a dystopian society.

Yasmine Nasser-rafi
2h

Or the man who shouts fire, is the arsonist. He criminalizes flag burning while seemingly torching the Constitution and the principles of Freedom

