When Donald Trump declared war on Chicago, blatantly engaging in actions that are defined by the Constitution and federal law as treason, it was clear that he is not a politician, a president, or administrator.

His post on Truth Social “Chipocalypse Now” is a mockup of Francis Ford Coppola’s film Apocalypse Now, a film that depicts the senseless evil inherent in the American murder of Vietnamese for the purpose of sustaining a culture of narcissism, destruction, and consumption. Trump’s line “I love the smell of deportations in the morning” is directly based on the line used by the deranged officer in Apocalypse Now Colonel Walter E. Kurtz (played by Marlon Brando) who declares “I love the smell of napalm in the morning” —that is to say he is attracted to the lingering odor of that horrible chemical used to burn to death and disfigure children that was developed by Dow Chemical. The suffering of the dehumanized other becomes but an amusing experience equivalent to smoking dope or paying for sexual services in Saigon.

Trumps meaning in the post is unmistakable. ICE is a private army and it is ready to wage war on citizens and immigrants who get in the way in Chicago, or anywhere. The first operation in Chicago may not be successful, but they will get there in the weeks and months ahead. Granted the softball response of spineless Democrats in Chicago, the corrupt den of Barak Obama and Rahm Emanuel, it looks like there will not be much organized resistance—and no small amount of collaboration and footsie games.

This post is too crazy to be taken at face value as reflection of Trump’s death wish. Although Trump clearly is working with his sons to make a fortune off of the current corruption, the reality is that his demented mind can barely think further in the future than his next trip to the toilet. More likely the image of a deranged Trump who is leading us to civil war is itself a psychological operation being used to mask the current plans to create a half bogus, half real, civil war (a hybrid false flag like the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School that mixes the real with the fake to create confusing narratives).

That Republicans and Democrats are but red and blue chips on the checkerboard. The private equity firms and billionaire families behind the scenes play with them for their sport. They have decided that an induced civil war that will allow them to take control of basically everything in the US to a degree that Covid could not, and that they can thereby force us to pick one side or the other in this bogus battle. Once they have achieved that in the United States, they will do the same in every other country. Stories about a China, or Russia, or Iran that will rise to replace the United States is definitely not their plan. They intend to do what was done in Gaza to all of Israel, and then do the same to the entire United States, and then the entire world.

Trump is not a president, and he is not really an agent either. His primary role is to assist in the destruction of all institutions of authority in the US. Once the federal, state and local government, universities, newspapers, NGOs, libraries, civic organizations, unions and other associations that we take for granted, that are accountable and accessible, have been reduced to mush, they will be ready to roll out the AI terminator world.

At that point, if their plan works, there will not be any real resistance except for the professional complainer class of pundits and Bernie Sanders chumps.

At that point, Trump will be put in a home, or something. Who needs a president when there is no nation? Trump’s job is to shit on stuff, to dirty it so that it no longer has value. Once nothing has value, then the man with the gun, the man with a bucket full of food, will give value to everything. That is the plan for the Gazafication of America. Nothing more, or less, than that.

One thing is guaranteed! Whatever Trump says, that he definitely is not

Remember the old adage about the thief in the market? The man who screams, “Stop thief!” That is the thief. So also for the man who yells, “Stop the deep state!” Whether it is Donald Trump or Tucker Carslon, the deep state has its claws all over them.