What I am reading and wearing this weekEmanuel PastreichSep 30, 2025341ShareHere are the two critical books I am reading this week. Here is the English and Japanese versions of the International Revolutionist Party’s T-Shirts we are wearing this week.341Share
Is that your wife Emanuel?
What's the meaning of lion tiger and snake eating its own tail in a circle meaning. Regeneration, or renewing existing systems but continually evolving in a circle? The animal symbolism is not what I like. Because animals always represent the beast. Animals didn't exist in the first two golden ages of mankind existence on earth. When earth was heavenly. Even the story of Genesis is misunderstood by mankind. In the Kingdom of Heaven, no man falls and there is NO enemy to God because there is NO darkness. And all is Light. It's only on earth that there is a battle between Light and darkness. And man's fall from the heavenly Golden age on earth, led to the creation of the animals, the Enemy, the beast.