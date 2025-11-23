“What is government after the Trump Mamdani show?”
Center for Truth Politics Discussion
Center for Truth Politics
(for some reason the last 30 minutes were cut off)
Participants
Emanuel Pastreich
Chuck Fall
Shane Almgren
Amanda
Mark Rolofson
The concept that living wo/man is ''obsolete'' due to AI/robotics proves without doubt that life has been twisted and degraded into a search for continual false socio-economic growth. A deception founded on the false assumption that what we are taught to beLIEve is Real; that value lies outside of ourself and we need to use our precious Consciousness to ''earn money''.
So, we ''blissfully accept'' that bits of paper or digits, counterfeited in the fraud of ''banking'', re-present our Divine LifeForce. Indeed, we are reduced to mental enslavement in ignorance of Truth; our Divine LifeForce and Intelligence is mis-directed into survival in the midst of plenty; all freely available.
From cradle-to-grave, we allow ourselves to be forced into compliance with systems built on lack of every thing; accepting blatant falsity and deception while surrounded with an unlimited supply of all we need to thrive in peace of mind. Insanity guaranteed through the ''demonic trinity'' of fraudulent debt - legal deception - education as indoctrination; a literal ''tomb of control''.
Clearly, it is high time to re-view our opportunities and real standing as wo/men; characters playing under The Divine Source of Every Thing. Then we can deploy ''AI/robotics'' to perform endless mundane tasks as our slave; while we ''useless eaters'' re-focus on our intimate connection to the Source, Purpose and Potential of All Life.
Thus, we can re-awaken at last, en masse, to Awareness of our Presence as the characters playing within Divine Mind; we can re-call the Real Opportunity of our mission to serve the awakening of Conscious Presence here on this planet at this point in the Eternal Now.
To accomplish this wonder, ''conversation'' must be redirected in a novel ''marketing programme''. Indeed, we can begin to re-direct all forms of media and gaming towards re-cognising the Truth; to the immense power of awe and gratitude at the beauty and goodness wherein we manifest.
We can re-focus based on genuine inner values to understand our situation as a process of ''Divine Education Through Experience''. We can feel the intimacy of ''Loving Space' redirecting us to look within to find our True Divine State. Crucially, we must learn to re-cognise our world as manifesting within the Oneness of Divine Mind.
Divine Science can be re-invoked as One Mind Exploring-Investigating-Discovering and Loving ITs endless possibilities; Divine Imag-I-Nation manifesting within the structure of volume-duration produced in the concept of space-time.
''His-story'' shows clearly that none of our so-called ''science-religion-philosophy'' has ever led us to Truth and Liberty; to re-balancing of mind-body-spirit due to ''heart wisdom'' expressed. Rather a contrary state of suppression and depression has always prevailed because we have accepted the age-old delusions of a narcissistic-psychopathic mindset.
Now is our time to turn away from lost souls grasping for power while buried in ''material god-hood''. No amount of ''politicking'' based on material false values can ever lead us to the genuine freedom of Real Knowing through in-tuition. Delusions can only recycle, suppressing our souls deeper into perdition. It ends when we access real courage to re-focus; we must understand ''real and solid'' as a mere 0.0000001% of the Divine Energies; that our world manifests as a ''Divine Hologram''.
From that point of re-connection to Genuine Conscious Presence, True Science is unveiled to unfold as ''knowingness from within''; leading to our Divine Purpose as we ''arise from the dead''; re-connecting to the 99.999999% and re-melding with Complete Oneness. We will feel and know ''space'' as the stage for ''apprentices'' learning ''hands-on'' how to avoid perdition from the 5 senses of a ''god-bod''.
Time for ''The Conversation Never Had'' https://peterforrest.substack.com