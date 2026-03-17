“What is the point of running for president?”

Emanuel Pastreich

Ian Carpenter

LiveOne.TV March 8, 2026

Ian Carpenter

Welcome to Live One Dot TV. I’m with my special guest, Emanuel Pastreich. He is an author and also a former presidential candidate. And today we’re going to be discussing what is the point of running for president in 2028? Hello, Emanuel.

Emanuel Pastreich

Hello, Ian. Thanks for having me.

Ian Carpenter

So, what is the point of running for president in 2028?

Emanuel Pastreich

Well, it’s a profound question. I’ve taken the step of putting together a website to introduce myself as a candidate, even though, obviously, I don’t have big funding. I’m not on CNN. And I’m in Tokyo, Japan. It is almost impossible to do anything except on online that is substantial in the United States.

I spent a lot of time thinking about this question, I take the campaign seriously. I watched the breakdown of politics in the United States, in which you have these two parties that are so completely corrupt. I mean, even compared with five years ago, they’re more corrupt. And the Democrats have become the little lapdog that goes “yap yap!” every couple of days, but that is going along with a program for everything. And the Republican Party is organized as a as an army; everyone has to follow the rules. So. What would be the point of someone like me who can’t get the money, who can’t get on TV, who cannot operate in the American political system as it exists now, going out and saying, “I want to be president,” setting up a website, planning for the election?

There’s not a simple answer. I’d like to say two things if you will indulge me.

Ian Carpenter

I will.

Emanuel Pastreich

First, when I ran in 2020 I was in Korea. I was basically homeless and with no money after I was thrown out of the United States in February of that year. But I kept giving speeches. Eventually, members of the Green Party asked me to run for president in the Green Party. At the time, there were only there are only two candidates who were registered in the Green Party for the nomination for president, Cornel West and myself. So clearly, those years of giving speeches, writing, and talking to people about real issues made a difference. I was able to be registered as one of two candidates in the third largest party in the United States.

However, the United States then, and even more so now, was so totally corrupt, run by this extended security, intelligence, finance, IT blob, that I couldn’t get on the TV even when I was running in the Green Party. Even with broad support within the Green Party, I couldn’t get any coverage anywhere and the Green Party was limited in what they could do to help me. But this time, 2028, in the United States, after another cycle right around the around the sun. the situation is even more serious. The institutions are decaying. The marble of the Mouse House, the Capitol, it’s turned into a substance like a fudge, like cheese. It melts away in your hands. It’s easily destroyed because it’s so rotten.

And that’s why Donald Trump has come to power as a political Godzilla. He just swipes his hand and he can knock down whole departments of the federal government. He can destroy the whole Congress. I don’t think Donald Trump himself is that powerful. He’s a Godzilla because the institutions, the mentality, the mindset, the culture, and the moral philosophy of America has decayed to the point that you can knock anything over: the National Science Foundation, Harvard, Department of Education, the entire military, because the termites have eaten away what was behind the facade.

In that sort of an environment, I think there is real value for me to say I want to run for president, even though I know that in the current system it’s impossible for me to appear on TV, or be covered my any of the media. If I can articulate a vision for what the United States could be based on the best of our political traditions, of our philosophical traditions, what we got right. I think that in that process over the next few years, even if I myself am not ultimately successful, that maybe someone out there in the United States, maybe a young person, might hear what I say and be inspired to pick up the torch, as it were, pick up the flag in the battle and march forward. And that person may end up being president or some major political force in the United States. If I can achieve that that that would be success.

Ian Carpenter

Who are you going to be speaking to? To people who you know? I was embarrassed, I had to admit that I really didn’t know what politics was. And I started with Bob Dylan, who said, “politics is just simply things what people do.” I am not sure if he said that exactly, but I think it was a great line.

Yeah, politics is things that people do. And the other thing that I didn’t understand when I started in politics was the number of elections that there are. Right here in New York State, for example, before you get to an elected level, there are community boards. And they try to determine issues that will be brought to elected officials. And maybe somebody else would offer another incremental level. The next position above a community board would be a New York City council member. And they work at City Hall and actually legislate New York City’s laws. Then above council members, there are New York Assembly members. If you live in a particular neighborhood, you have a council member in your district, and a New York State Assembly member who works in the capital, Albany. We also have New York state senators. And then we have in every state two U.S. senators. And I haven’t even begun to cover races for the governor, races for the mayor, races for judges and things like comptrollers, whatever that is. And then we get to our Congress. And then, finally, there is the executive branch with our president. And I’m sure I missed out a whole bunch of important roles. These elections are also straddled. They don’t all happen at the same time.

When you run for president, Emanuel, who are you talking to? Educated people or people you’re trying to pull them away from Monday night football?

Emanuel Pastreich

It’s an excellent question. And you describe very well the way the political system is set up, at least on the surface of things. However, as I know from my experience with Barack Obama in Illinois way, and as you know about the new mayor, Mamdani, there is another level to politics. There are these people like Obama and Mamdani who just get dropped, parachuted in, with backing from various sources that are opaque and decided before you even hear about them. Those guys are suddenly set up for your consumption.

In opposition, there’s also the politics of working from the ground up, learning what people are concerned about, promoting how politics should be, promoting participation and debate, a discussion about really concerns people. That sort of vital local democracy should move up the food chain, as it were. This is what Theda Skopel of MIT describes in her book Diminished Democracy. She says that the problem in America is that the participatory aspects of American society, regular activities of Veterans of Foreign Wars, YMCA, local farm associations have disappeared as a part of civic life for Americans.

These civic groups, or cultural associations, served as local systems for governance in which people met every weekend and would go out with their friends to discuss real issues and elect people at the local level. That part of American society, American politics, has died.

Now we’re all alone, essentially. There’s an immense gap between daily life with family, friends and work for ordinary citizens and those systems of governance up there you glimpse on TV. That gap grows even wider and the whole democratic system has been profoundly undermined. We are cut off from each other and so-called politicians. We end up being fed people like Obama or Mamdani. They are parachuted in as part of a fake democracy show.

In the case of Mamdani, who was sold to us as this socialist Muslim reformer, he went for his second visit to Donald Trump, just the other day, groveling all over Trump and silent about ICE and the concentration camps. The first time he met Trump, before he was inaugurated, he was fawning all over Trump. It was truly disgusting.

I was shocked because I read in “Common Dreams” and “Democracy Now” pseudo-progressive media that Mamdani was a heroic figure standing up to Trump even after these two great betrayals. The were promoting him as brave progressive who will return everything to the way it was in a previous age and make politics more democratic, more participatory, fairer, more egalitarian.

All I see are red lights: he met with Trump before he was even sworn into office instead of demanding his impeachment or arrest. And this time he rushed to see Trump just as Trump was ramping up security forces for both an enormous crackdown using ICE, but also for repression of domestic opposition as he prepares for world war. If I were mayor of New York, why the hell would I possibly want to go and have my picture taken with Donald Trump? Mamdani made it clear to those who follow politics that he’s a pet. That’s the political environment we’re in.

I want to talk to all Americans in my campaign. My range will be limited by the fact that I can’t reach on X with more than fifty people, I can’t get the sort of access that other people do and I don’t have the money pouring in because I’m not towing the line for interest groups. I’m not an Obama posing as an egalitarian first African-American president while being showered in money from private equity and various Hollywood and I.T. companies, I’m not trying to play that sort of game.

My decision to eschew such dark money immediately cu off that sort of support. And I can’t my message out to people through the corporate-owned media. Where do I start? I have the ultimate respect for the average working person in the United States; things are so corrupt in the United States that now the only people I have respect for is working people who actually do something concrete. They cook food, they clean, they take care of people following the assignment that they’re given at their job, and they do it well.

I have less respect for intellectuals, professors, government officials, and elected officials who are engaged in an enormous charade, a puppet show for the world.

I’m articulating myself here, or in my speeches, in a way that a working person, maybe someone who didn’t go to college, or didn’t finish high school (like my wife), would understand, at least the core, and would be intrigued. My ideal is that I’m never going to speak down to people. I’m not going to assume that the working woman, working man, in the United States demands trashy sensational material like what we got with Donald Trump’s State of the Union address, a sort of a “Welcome to Thunderdome,” suitable for The Mirage or The Sands. People are not demanding an extravaganza. Working ordinary people have the capacity to rise to a higher level. The only reason that they haven’t been able to do that to some degree is because all these multinational corporations have been force feeding them all this garbage through the media to confuse them, right?

The media is packed with commercials and images designed to distort the values of people and confuse.

If we are serious about the future of America, if we are going to rebuild America, we can only do so by turning to ordinary people and saying, “You have the capacity within you to rise to a higher level.” I don’t want to like that, to customize my message to a low standard, to say stupid things, or just talk about sports or harmless things. I want to speak frankly to America about what’s really going on in America. including some very painful aspects of what has been done to our country.

This sort of politics is what we call “truth politics” and it may seem to have a low impact from the perspective of a political consultant—the people who make the real decisions.

If you multinational corporations are looking for someone who you can latch on to, who will make some secret deal with you in order to be perceived as a progressive, but who will, behind everyone’s back, get passed legislation to make the rich and powerful, more rich and powerful, who will give away billions of dollars to these parasitic economic forces in the United States, in that case, obviously, I’m not your man. That is not who I’m about.

I am, we are, going to stake out our ground, we’re going to hold our ground, and we’re going to adhere to the scientific method to determine what is true through a rigorous pursuit of truth. We will do so in a scientific manner, a rational manner. No more emotional politics.

We’re going to stick to the Constitution and Declaration of Independence and how it defines what the United States is, what the government is, and what it’s not. And we’re going to stick to basic ethics, moral philosophy, the debate on what is good and bad for the people.

That moral imperative in politics is the most critical thing and it is that, as you may have noticed, that is missing whether it’s in the State of the Union address or in the bankrupt response from the Democratic Party, it is totally absent. There’s no discussion going on in any of these political debates about what it means to be a good person, what is ethical, what did the founding fathers intended for the United States, what the positive aspects of our government can be and how they can be realized, what it means to be moral, or how we use the scientific method in decision making to determine what is accurate?

And sadly, in the United States, and this is not an accident, we see a trend in Wikipedia or Grokapedia, or other AI-enabled sources that people are increasingly made dependent upon for information, that determine what is true based upon the number of sources on the internet, or the number of postings by people about the topic. Thus, truth becomes democratic in a twisted way. Yet truth and morality, the set of pillars of politics and policy, are never democratic. We do not vote on what is morally just, what is righteous, what is correct. We do not vote on what is scientifically accurate. These things are determined by other criteria.

Ian Carpenter

So how does a voter begin to understand? If they don’t know these techniques for determining what is accurate, from what area do they start?

It seems to me that a president influences our police forces, our sense of security, especially the economy, and thus the ability for people to move up in society, to go from being a student to being a business owner. Relationships with unions effect the situation too. It is so complex.

Even Donald Trump, when he first became president, took a bunch of people around with him to teach him what a president is supposed to do—even if they were horrible people like Reince Priebus. Then he had John Bolton.

It’s a remarkable group of people around Donald Trump today. I mean, Jared Kushner and Steve Witkoff are making policy—not only foreign policy, but domestic policy too. And then there is Stephen Miller. These guys are deeply cynical.

Emanuel Pastreich

I would say the answer to the question of where do we start is along the same lines. My role as president is to set a ethical and institutional higher bar, and, to say that this culture you described, on in which people want to get ahead, make more money, become the head of a company, the Donald Trump model of success, is flawed. The Trump model has an appeal for certain groups but it is essentially flawed.

In America’s own political tradition, in our Western moral tradition, for that matter, Eastern moral traditions, the goal for the individual, or for the family, should be to realize one’s full moral and intellectual potential. If you’re a farmer, you should be a good farmer and do so in an ethical and scientific way, with a concern for society. The idea that one has to make more money than others and be like Bill Gates or Jeff Bezos or other parasitic billionaires, that thinking has seeped into our culture. It’s a poison and it has gone deep into our culture; it is the primary reason why Donald Trump is president. In our culture what is true is not the central concern.

Did Donald Trump win the elections or not? Are his policies going to help America or not? Are ordinary people going to benefit from any of these things that the Democrats and the Republicans are pushing?

These critical questions are not of interest for those in politics and in business because their concern is just for themselves to get ahead.

I see this sick culture all over, including among friends and family, people with a similar background. I went to Yale; I grew up in a relatively privileged environment, and I watched since the nineteen eighties how increasingly those who had the privilege of receiving a good education came to see it as a privilege to exploit so that they can just live a good life. They feel it is their right to make a lot of money, however ruthless way they do it, because of their social status. They feel no obligation to make America a better society, to participate in creating something better. They focus on being upwardly mobile.

But that thinking is far from the best of American political culture. That’s not what the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution suggest, or what we find in the writings of Thomas Paine; that’s not what it’s about. Nor does that narcissism of today have much to do with the moral tradition we see in the Bible or back to the Greeks.

My politics is about reintroducing the idea of a government of the people, by the people, for the people, with foundations in the best of our moral traditions, to the United States.

Ian Carpenter

Can you tell us about the books you’ve written and also why you include cartoons and even Chinese pictograms.

Emanuel Pastreich

In 2020, when I first declared my candidacy as an independent, which was relatively easy to do, I was living in Washington, D.C. I was out of Washington, D.C. within a month of that declaration, basically thrown out of the country. But I continued the campaign in South Korea.

I was homeless and did but I was able to keep writing and delivering speeches. I had a computer and a cell phone to record with. I was focused in a way I could not have been if I were running for office. So I got good at writing and delivering speeches. Moreover, I was able to address issues that others couldn’t address. Eventually I edited my speeches into a book, and then two books.

The first book was titled “I Shall Fear No Evil.” It laid out both my platform for what I would do as president, running as an independent, and it includes about twelve of my speeches. The speeches, not very long, address the critical issues in facing America today. I could write as an intellectual who did not have to satisfy any donors.

I kept giving speeches, I still am; my campaign never ended. I didn’t really recognize Joe Biden as president after the corrupt election. I was on the same page as Donald Trump in 2021. I didn’t recognize those Democrats as a legitimate government. But Trump had no legitimacy either. I continued the campaign. for president, delivering even more speeches. And those eventually became the book, “The Bitter Tonic Known as Truth,” in which I explored in even greater detail the fundamental issues facing the United States, drawing on moral principles, addressing how technology impacts society, and denouncing how money-focused economy has corrupted our political and educational systems.

And I think I was able to do that to a degree that other politicians are not capable of because they’re dependent on money from various sources. The main point for a politician in the United States today, and this hasn’t always been the case for all politicians, is to cultivate a group of wealthy supporters who will fund you and will lead the way to even more money. They are your audience. It’s not the average working American. Your message as candidate is addressed first to that class of people who can donate.

The genius of the contemporary politician, and Obama and Mamdani are geniuses in this respect, is to appear to be populist, standing with the people when in fact your primary goal is to serve the aristocracy, to bow before the oligarchy in the United States.

You mentioned how I used cartoons to explain politics. I have produced maybe fifty cartoons to explain how Donald Trump functions in American society: who influences him and how politics actually functions. Those cartoons are aimed at ordinary Americans, meant to help them understand the complex and confusing political economic system of the United States.

I enjoyed drawing the cartoons--I have a friend who rendered the final version because my drafting skills are not sophisticated. The cartoons were effective.

My campaign is a form of education for citizens. I was originally a professor at University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. I felt that it was my job to teach young kids at University of Illinois, some from Chicago, but many from rural areas in Illinois—very ordinary young people—about Asia. But I was also teaching them about the United States. This campaign is important in and of itself, whether I end up as president or whether I’m completely ignored. The campaign, the process of giving speeches about concrete, real issues, speeches in which I do not say, “I’m a magician, I’m going to solve your problems for you,” none of that sort of Obama, Mamdani, or for that matter, Trump, magic thinking. I want to say, “I can’t solve your problems for you. I’m not a magician. I can’t solve things for you. But I can, based upon my experiences, give you some clues, a roadmap forward, for how we can rebuild our country.”

The condition for political action I offer in my speeches is that we first have to recognize the severity of the situation that we find ourselves in, to recognize the criminality, which washes over our entire government. To recognize the dishonesty of basically all the media that we’re forced to watch, whether it labels itself as progressive or conservative, to recognize how institutions, universities, local government, companies, and other NGO types have been profoundly corrupted, have become money machines that no longer serving their purpose, that step is essential. The moment that we recognize the reality of where America is today, then we can actually start to make real changes. And I believe it is possible. That’s the whole point of continuing this campaign.

However, if we live in a limited hangout, in a feel-good environment, one in which we’ve decided that the massive cancer of corruption and decay, the state crimes, the harassment of people, and marginalization of most of the country never happened, that we just didn’t notice that—if we just cover over that unseemly stuff with some plaster—it will be fine, if we take that position, then our country is going to be in for a very painful process of total decay.

I’m not talking about couple of years; I’m talking twenty or thirty years of chaos. We’re on track to follow the decline of the Soviet Union. The United States in 2026 is like the Soviet Union in 1989. All the institutions are crumbling. The wheels are coming off the wagon and we witness a total collapse of moral integrity and the institutional sophistication.

Ian Carpenter

Is there anybody within the Congress (I’m sitting in front of the model of it right now) who you think gets it right?

Emanuel Pastreich

It’s a good question. Representative Thomas Massie of Kentucky has made various statements about the Trump administration, especially its close relationship with Israel that haven gotten him in trouble and impressed me.

I am better known for being critical of the so-called progressives, so-called socialists like Bernie Sanders—for whom I have demanded impeachment for his involvement in state crimes, or Zohran Mamdani and Barack Obama who have betrayed the people in a sophisticated political game.

I hesitate to praise anyone because I think that we the people, the citizens of the United States, have to first recognize that anyone in the Congress has already signed on the dotted line regarding the rule of Wall Street, the power of multinational banks and private equity, and the control of communications by IT companies who are linked to private equity, to intelligence, and to other privatized parts of the military.

First, we must accept these realities. This is how the United States works today. We can still find the American traditions that inspired us before, but we must search for them. There are traces out there that we can unearth. But, in the mouse house that stands behind you, nobody is talking about the best of American political philosophy. There’s not a single member of Congress who’s thinking to herself, to himself, “how do we realize the potential that was articulated in the United States in the Declaration of Independence and in the Constitution?” Nobody is thinking that way.

The moment you embrace such an ideal, you look for the spiritual and intellectual spring of the United States, you are forced to recognize that no one in Congress has any moral or even institutional authority. The entire Trump administration in bed with, in cahoots with, the Democratic Party to create a perfect dictatorship dressed up as a “democracy.”

Trump’s State of the Union address made it clear that the Republicans are one block, with no tolerance for deviation. The Democrats are able to object to minor points, but cannot offer an alternative.

As we saw in that sad State of the Union address, when Congressman Al Waters held up a sign saying, “black people aren’t apes” apes—a very minor criticism—he was escorted out of the Congress. There was no basis for that action and the president does not outrank a congressman in the constitution; his role is only different. That action was not only unfair, it was a direct challenge to the balance of powers and the Constitution.

If the Democratic Party had been a real opposition, when Al Green was dragged out, the entire Democratic Party should have walked out with him; nobody should have stayed.

Ian Carpenter

I noticed the camera stopped, at least the camera that I was looking at, at that moment. I could see somebody was yanking the sign from him. Then they cut to another angle it was only later on I learned that that person had been removed as well. I noticed that he wasn’t sitting in his position later on.

Emanuel Pastreich

If the Democratic Party had any potential to serve as an opposition, they would have all walked out at that point.

Ian Carpenter

Have you ever seen anything like that happen before in the United States? We have event there to refer to going forward. But I don’t know if I’ve ever seen an entire party in the Congress walk out at once, although I would have been impressed if they had done that.

Emanuel Pastreich

You would have been impressed, right? That would have been real politics.

That would have been a showstopper. I don’t know why they didn’t do it.

Ian Carpenter

Well, they could have just refused to attend. think many did. My congresswoman, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn’t go. There were quite a few who didn’t attend.

Emanuel Pastreich

I don’t really want to say the Democratic Party should have done a better job. It is too late for that. The Democratic Party is so deeply compromised that I’m not interested in reforming the Democratic Party. I’m not a Bernie Sanders style politician.

Just consider my political efforts in the United States, starting with my work at University of Illinois that got me in trouble. When I look at the people who stepped forward to try to help me (which was risky to do) there were more Republicans than Democrats. There were more conservatives than liberals willing to step forward. That fact made a deep impression on me. There was a decency in many of the conservative groups in the United States then. That part of America had been hidden from me growing up in a “Democrat” family.

I was shocked when my friends and family, and others from the upper middle-class people I grew up with, who attended Ivy League Schools, lived in Boston, San Francisco, or New York, all of them chickened out when it came time to talk about 9/11 or COVID, or other state crimes. They were gone. No one wanted to talk about anything difficult. They took the Noam Chomsky, Chris Hedges approach.

That was an eye-opener; suddenly I found that these conservative groups were interested in truth. They were not afraid to address the profound moral and institutional corruption of the United States.

I’m not running as a Democrat. I never ran as a Democrat. I was a Democrat in a previous lifetime, but I was also registered as a Republican for a period of time.

I ran as an independent in 2020, and then again in the Green Party in 2023.

The Green Party had different factions. The mainstream faction of the Green Party hated me. They really hated what we did. They didn’t like anyone in the Green Party who was taking on state crimes, who was questioning fundamental issues.

They just wanted to say that Biden and Obama could have done a better job if they’d just been a little bit more on the ball, a little bit more thoughtful. If they had done that, they could have been great.

To suggest that the Democratic Party is a criminal syndicate was totally unacceptable to a large chunk of the Green Party. There were people in the Green Party, in what we refer to as Green Liberty, who felt that they could build bridges with conservative groups based on scientific truth, based on the investigation of what happened to the United States over the last 25 years. There was enormous potential for building these sorts of bridges between Americans who feel an ethical responsibility to learn the truth, to know what’s happening to our country—people who want to forget these left-right, conservative, liberal, Starbucks versus Kentucky Fried Chicken ideological splits. People who want to get down to brass tacks and take on the real issues.

We had a group in the Green Party who wanted to do that, but the Green Party establishment could not tolerate that sort of politics. I doubt that I can run in the Green Party again, but it’s not impossible. My position is that the Democratic Party, the Republican Party, the Green Party are not mentioned in the Constitution. There’s no discussion, no empowerment of political parties in our Constitution or in federal law. So, I do not agree with this idea that things should be decided by parties. That idea was added later. The introduction of parties has created an increasingly corrupt and dangerous tradition in American politics.

Ian Carpenter

Behind me here is a copy of the US Constitution. It’s a very short book. It’s not very many pages. I’ve heard that’s because this is all they could agree upon. And I don’t have the oath in front of me, but it’s my understanding that the members of the Congress swear an oath to uphold the Constitution and defend it. I’m surprised to see them fighting with each other all the time. You would think there would be more cooperation among them.

What will you as president do to narrow the divide? Because right now it seems like President Trump spends half of his press conferences criticizing Democrats.

Emanuel Pastreich

It is quite painful for people who want to see our Congress working together efficiently, intelligently, to make things better for everyone’s life, to witness this state.

Ian Carpenter

So, do you think it’s possible to present yourself as being able to work with everybody? After all, everybody swears to uphold this book.

Emanuel Pastreich

First, it’s not my job nor my intention to work with everybody. I am willing to talk to anybody, no problem with that. And I do recognize that there are different worldviews and that we have to compromise, like we did when we wrote the Declaration of Independence, the Constitution, or even the Articles of Confederation, so as to bring together people with different perspectives. However, the level of corruption in the United States right now, the level of illegality that’s become commonplace, common sense, is so extreme that my position as president would not be to try and corral all these narcissistic criminals into some sort of harmony. Becoming president is like being thrown into the lion’s den and to say, “Oh, well, maybe lions can become vegans.” That is not going to happen.

How will politics work in this situation?

Let’s imagine a scenario. Somehow, I become president of the United States.

I think the way it would work is that we draw a line in the sand first and we say we’re going back to constitutional governance, and we’re going to follow the law, and policy is going to be based on scientific truth and basic ethics. We’re not going to tolerate all this deep corruption that we’ve had.

My guess is that at the beginning, everyone walks out of Congress and the Federal government. They say, “Pastreich is crazy, man, totally intolerable.” But when I become president and take this clear stand, there will also emerge factions in the United States that support my vision.

Politics would work this way: I stand firm. The whole Congress walks out. And then they realize this action doesn’t look that great. They’re doing something extreme when I’m speaking the truth, a truth which ordinary Americans can understand. There would ensue a process through which they are forced to rethink what politics means and what they’re trying to do.

And at the same time, the billionaires and the multinational banks and IT companies, who have created this swamp, who back these politicians, are going to start thinking seriously about their survival because my position is going to be that based on the Constitution and on federal law. I will claim from that start that all these things that were done to the American people over the last 25 years, from the 9/11 incident, the crackdown on dissent, the creation of Homeland Security, the destruction of people’s lives, the printing up of money by the Federal Reserve for private banks, the COVID-19 operation, that for all these crimes the American people should be compensated. These were criminal actions undertaken against the American people—no politician says that. That means that my position as president is that we’re going to seize the assets of all these multinational corporations and the billionaires behind them, all those who orchestrated these crimes against the American people.

At this point in the dialogue, you’re going to see a transformation. Some of those politicians who are playing this old game are going to start to think to themselves, “Well, actually, if Pastreich’s plan starts to get traction, these people who I’ve been kissing the ass of for my whole career, they may be left high and dry. They may go to jail. They may not have any money.”

And at that point, there’ll be a sea change, and we’ll start to get back to real politics. Politics is not a bad word. I don’t see politics as a negative. There is the nuts and bolts work of serving the people, not the billionaires, not the oligarchs, not multinational corporations, but the people of the United States. I think that what I just sketched out for you, taking a strong stand with strong support for a small but loyal bloc in the United States, and then making it clear to the politicians who are dependent on the money machine that the money may disappear, that those behind money machine may end up in jail, such an approach could transform American politics.

Ian Carpenter

It sounds like you’re talking about a federal collapse, much like the Enron collapse. Let me ask you three things. First, about our own Attorney General Pam Bondi. Did you have a chance to see her response to questioning by the House Oversight Committee? I did. Her reference to the stock market when cornered was classic.

Emanuel Pastreich

She started out in Florida, was elected attorney general and served on Trump’s defense team. Unqualified to serve as attorney general, she rose to that position by her personal loyalty to the Trump family—classic mafia politics.

Ian Carpenter

She doesn’t really know what she’s talking about, and so she’ll use the authority of her office and intimidation to try and stay on top of things. She acts like a petulant, immature, young girl.

Emanuel Pastreich

I think she represents well the current institutional decay. We saw before, whether in the Biden administration, or the previous Trump administration, or even the Obama administration, a trend to promote people who are totally unqualified based their loyalty to certain groups.

If I had been willing, when I was working in Washington DC for two stints, if I had been willing to toe the line, promote the interests of certain corporations on the issues they were concerned about (people approached me back then about such consulting work) I could have been successful—not as a politician, but as a lobbyist or consultant.

Bondi is so immensely unqualified that she should resign immediately. But I hesitate to make that part of my speech because so many people around her are at least as unqualified as she is. We’ve reached a new low in America. And that is a fact we have to recognize first. Once we recognize that we’ve sunken down to the Pam Bondi level in America, that then we can start to move up. But as long as we are trying to deceive ourselves by saying everything is fine, then it’s just going to get worse.

Ian Carpenter

Thomas Massie discussed what Congress can do about Pam Bondi. He said that there is a problem with voting her as in contempt of Congress. Even if they were successful in getting a vote declaring her in contempt of Congress, that motion would then be referred back to the Department of Justice. But they have another option which is to bring charges of inherent contempt against her. If that were successful then, at a maximum, it allows for a ten thousand dollar fine per day. He has to get cooperation from other members of Congress.

I’d like to mention Senator Ron Wyden, a Democrat from Oregon who has introduced the Epstein Financial Records Act. It hasn’t been voted on, but he did write it as a bill. And he has sent three letters to Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent demanding Epstein’s financial records. And Scott Besant has given ridiculous excuses for not acting. It has been quite a long time since Wyden wrote this bill. That bill would only cover suspicious activity reports. There are a whole bunch of other transactions that are important. The House Oversight Committee used a subpoena to get documents from the Epstein estate. Among those documents released were photographs and documents from inside a book called Jeff Epstein’s Fiftieth Birthday that was put together by Ghislaine Maxwell.

Emanuel Pastreich

I am familiar with the effort to demand the full Epstein files. I’d be very interested to read the bill, and I will give my support for such an effort. Obviously, we can work with anybody in the United States who’s willing to take a stand on these issues. The Epstein files have tremendous potential. If we start an avalanche of releasing everything, that will eventually start to spill over into the release of files on other major state crimes. COVID-19 releases have already started, but also 9/11 files. Releasing materials related to Epstein can lead to the release of materials covering a far broader swath of the institutional corruption in the United States. That would empower us to take extraordinary measures; to say we have to clean house, we have to rebuild the entire government. When the American people have seen in detail the level of corruption (they’re starting to get a taste of it, but there’s even more) that would create an environment in which the next step would become palatable for the American people. That next step would be to say we must throw them all out. It would be saying, “Lock them all up.” To some degree that is my position. I realize that there are some good people in the Congress, in the White House who trying to do their best. but they are all cooperating with vastly unconstitutional and illegal activities over the last 25 years and there must be consequences for that now.

I believe we need the equivalent of a denazification process so that people can be rehabilitated and allowed to come back into government and into politics once they’ve coughed up the truth about the crimes that they were involved in. But I have not seen any of that yet.

My starting point in politics is not to say that I have to bend over backwards to service the false gods of Washington in that horrible institutional corruption. That’s not my position. My position is that this is what the Constitution and basic human morality demand. If the politicians can’t meet the most basic level of ethics to serve in government, then we don’t need them. If that means it’s me and you and a handful of people who are standing up to serve as the American government then the Declaration of Independence empowers us to do so. The people are empowered following a constitutional process to declare that the government is no longer serving its purpose, that it’s not the government anymore.

I would put it that way. I am not saying that we should overthrow the government. I don’t think we should overthrow the government. I believe in government, otherwise, I would not be involved in these activities. However, we can take the position that an organization like ICE or DOGE, private corporations posing as government, that they are not government.

If the White House is taken over by the Trump Organization and they sell off the Federal Reserve to investment banks and billionaires, that in that case none of that mess is the government.

The would be my position going into office, and it reflects my strategy and my politics. And it’s not a secret. You can find these ideas in my books.

We start out by saying, “This is the Constitution. This is basic morality. These are the long-term interests of the American people.”

If nobody in the Congress is going to stand with us, that is not going to bother us at all. We’re going to stand by this platform and uphold this position until people turn around and come to us. That’s what my campaign for six years has been about.

No compromise on the fundamentals. Plenty of horse trading on little things that people need to do to get by through the day, but no compromise on the fundamentals.

And Donald Trump is a product of the swamp. I have no interest in “Donald Trump rage.” His family was corrupt at this level from the beginning. Nothing changed with Donald Trump. What changed was America. American culture and civilization were so deeply corrupted that, sadly, the man, woman in the street has been misled to accept that black is white, white is black, war is peace, peace is war.

We need to, again, draw a line in the sand and say, no, there are objective standards, objective criteria for judging government, politics, and individuals. And there is the scientific method for the deduction of truth from facts on the one hand, and the basic human morality supporting the institutions as defined by the Constitution.

The Constitution must to be reinterpreted for the specifics of our age, but no interpretation of the Constitution justifies the deep corruption we see today.

Ian Carpenter

Is there any last word that you’d like to say?

Emanuel Pastreich

I would encourage anybody who would like to reach out to please contact me. I want to stress that this possible campaign, our activities, are not about me. This campaign is not about me as a miracle worker, a magician solving your problems. I hope that through these discussions we can find a way forward, working together, and that somebody amongst you will take up the banner and march on.

Ian Carpenter

And you also have videos in more than one language.

Emanuel Pastreich

My campaign was a little bit different from others in that I ended up spending time abroad and I have been interested in international relations from early on.

One of the things I did was to translate my materials into other languages.

I speak Chinese, Japanese and Korean, that’s a first for American politician, a first for American candidate for president, I have a different perspective. I think Asia is important in the United States, not just as a threat, but as a partner. And that the first thing that Americans have to do is to understand Asia.

You can imagine the symbolic value of American president who delivers speeches in Chinese, Japanese, and Korean. What that would mean, how that would change America’s status in the world, and how strategically the United States would be able to respond to the rise of Asia effectively if it actually had a president who understood Asia intimately, and could evaluate what the real threats are, what the real potential is, and how the United States can reinvent itself to meet these new challenges.

I am not going to say that the Chinese Communist Party is evil, so we have to protect ourselves from it, but demand that we understand how China works, what are the different factions, what are they concerned about, what are they trying to do?

I want the United States to understand China, Japan, Korea, and other countries effectively so that we can promote our own vision for what Asia could be, what the world can be, and most importantly, what the United States can be, a positive vision for the United States playing a constructive role in the world.