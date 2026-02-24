What made Donald Trump possible?

Why is the United States run by a rapist pedophile con artist mafia boss?

First, Trump does and does not run the United States

This historical moment is like the final scene in The Terminator when the skin and flesh is burnt away to reveal an inhuman ruthless robot that was always beneath the surface. So also, recent actions by the Trump administration reveal that the branches of government were just for show—for the last twenty years. That a ruthless dictator of finance and IT runs everything.

In part the change is the result of the decay of institutions over time. We approach 250 years and the institutions of government are showing their age.

There was also the treason of the intellectuals who turned their backs on working people and sided with the rich

There was also the “karma of untruthfulness” as Rudolph Steiner put it.

The United States is awash in lies from 9/11 to Covid, overrun with false flag operations and special access programs for targeted individuals, from counterfeited Federal Reserve “money,” to derivatives and crypto-crap.

The result is a radical concentration of wealth that has altered the structure of the economy. In addition, the United States is no longer pressured to reform by socialist countries like the Soviet Union as it was in the 1930s through the 1950s.

Then there is the strategic dumbing down of the population, by policy, and now, by algorithm. That made possible the emotional politics of Donald Trump.

Finally, the accelerated development of technology driven by Moore’s Law has changed everything, and made science, the most critical field, into a mere appendage of technology.