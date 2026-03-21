“Who will arrest Trump?”

With Victor-Hugo Vaca II

March 18, 2026

Broadcast on Victor Hugo Live at Rumble

"Who will Arrest Trump?" Victor-Hugo Live

https://rumble.com/v77a7ei-who-will-arrest-trump-is-the-us-decaying-asia-institute-presidentemanuel-pa.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a

I appreciate Victor-Hugo’s willingness to interview me and to discuss with me a wide range of taboo subjects that are central to our efforts at Green Liberty, Workers League, and International Revolutionist Party.

I welcome debates and discussions with people of all persuasions and concerns. The fact that we disagree does not stop the conversation. As long as I am allowed to articulate my honest perspective, I am satisfied. That is more than politicians who have taken millions from corporations can say (most all American politicians). They are not free to speak their minds from the start.