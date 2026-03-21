FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Arlene Johnson's avatar
Arlene Johnson
6h

I look forward to watching your interview Emanuel. A sitting president can't be arrested. He/She must be impeached and then arrested.

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Charlotte Ruse's avatar
Charlotte Ruse
5h

Maybe, Quasimodo will arrest Trump. 🤔

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