“Who will arrest Trump?”
"Victor Hugo Live" with Victor-Hugo Vaca II
“Who will arrest Trump?”
With Victor-Hugo Vaca II
March 18, 2026
Broadcast on Victor Hugo Live at Rumble
"Who will Arrest Trump?" Victor-Hugo Live
https://rumble.com/v77a7ei-who-will-arrest-trump-is-the-us-decaying-asia-institute-presidentemanuel-pa.html?e9s=src_v1_clr%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a
I appreciate Victor-Hugo’s willingness to interview me and to discuss with me a wide range of taboo subjects that are central to our efforts at Green Liberty, Workers League, and International Revolutionist Party.
I welcome debates and discussions with people of all persuasions and concerns. The fact that we disagree does not stop the conversation. As long as I am allowed to articulate my honest perspective, I am satisfied. That is more than politicians who have taken millions from corporations can say (most all American politicians). They are not free to speak their minds from the start.
I look forward to watching your interview Emanuel. A sitting president can't be arrested. He/She must be impeached and then arrested.
Maybe, Quasimodo will arrest Trump. 🤔