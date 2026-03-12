Who will arrest Trump?

It is the central question that everyone steps around. We have people making fortunes in the alternative media by listing all his crimes and his bad policies, but they are afraid to suggest how exactly he will be brought down.

The courts and the Justice Department are not able to do anything. They could not get Bush and Cheney, and they are far less functional now.

We have some even greater idiots who suggest Trump will somehow be deprived of his power when the Democrats win the midterm elections. Seeing how little Democrats are willing to deviate from the Trump agenda, it is hard to see how they can win the midterm elections in a significant manner in light of the gerrymandering, vote rigging, ID checks, delayed mail-in votes that are already pretty much in place. Even if they win something they will still be bowing down before the top Republican, Trump, or whoever. They are paid by the same billionaires and they have tight leashes.

There is zero chance that the Democrats are going to impeach Trump or his people. That is in part because they are as guilty of crimes as he has-they are just less blatant.

There were those in the military who were ready to oppose Trump, just as there were those in the military willing to oppose Bush, but just about everyone with any skills, or leadership, or authority, has been thrown out of the military, or placed in a degrading position.

Moreover, granted all the state crimes that the military has participated in, or has even encouraged, since February, 2001, it is hard to see more than a handful in the military standing up to Trump, and they will have trouble doing much more than firing off a few internal emails.

Then there are people organizing at the local level. Those groups, if they can shake free of Democrat Party operations like Indivisible, do have a chance of organizing into something substantial. The key will be to develop a fully independent chain of command, and, at first, an independent economy as well. Few are thinking in those terms, but some are, and the number who are thinking seriously about how to survive in a completely hostile environment is growing.

But in order to arrest Trump, or whoever comes after him, you have to have a team that is organized to a high degree, has its own independent and rigorous chain of command, and that has taken the brave step of assuming that the government that the Constitution defines is themselves, and not the Trump administration.

Then, and only then, can you start to put together an institution, and organization, that can arrest Trump, or Rubio and Vance, or Peter Thiel and Larry Ellison. We can see traces of such an organism taking shape.

If we are looking for a tyrannosaurus rex to come out roaring, I fear we are still in the Pre-Cambrian. The best we have at this moment is the political equivalent of a trilobite.

Fortunately, however, crisis, can speed up the evolutionary process. The chaos that will start from the shut down of the petroleum economy next week may be enough to push us into truly revolutionary territory.