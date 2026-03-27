I am increasingly disgusted with the garbage truth tellers like Mearsheimer, Hedges, Sachs, and yes, even McGregor, who tell us that US marines and other troops are being deployed to land on Kharg Island and fight in Iran because Donald Trump and his cabinet are stupid. This fairytale is an intentional distraction and also a cold-hearted deception.

Troops are being told they must be deployed as part of a Christian rapture, see The American Christian Death Cult, as part of an idiological war on the military.

The entire military chain of command has been taken apart by Chairman of the Joint Chief's of Staff Dan Caine (the former head of Pentagon torture programs aimed at US citizens and then venture capitalist tool of private equity) and Steve Feinberg (head of the grotesque war speculation private equity and private intelligence monster Cerberus which is properly named for the three headed dog guarding hell) for a specific purpose.

It is now possible for the dark forces of global capital, for a handful of billionaires, to own the military in the US and Israel, and elsewhere, and to use it for their purposes. Of course they were doing so before, but now the civil service has been dismantled and intellectuals play no role in policy, so they have a free hand to charge into world war.

There are three purposes to this suicide attack on Iran, and they are related.

The first goal is to create a situation so dire, so completely out of control, that it includes attacks (real or fake) on the United States and as a result the vast number of Americans who are opposed to this war will be forced to support it just as Germans were forced to support the Nazi campaign against the Soviet Union because they thought they will be destroyed if they do not. In the German case, it eventually became a reality. Creating such destruction and ill will in Iran, Russia, China, and elsewhere will mean that no diplomats can step in and fix this problem at a later date. There will be no possible settlement. The struggle will play out as a world war until all that is left is smoldering ruins.

The second goal is to create such divisions in the military that a civil war, real or bogus, becomes a reality starting from within the military, and this real struggle can be used as an excuse to lock down the entire world. That real struggle in the military itself will be combined with the end of access to petroleum and natural gas which will shut down the entire economy. It is important to note that nothing is being done to stop the dependency on petroleum.

The third goal is to destroy those parts of the military and civil service that could serve as a counterweight, or opposition to, the mercenary troops known as ICE. ICE is poorly trained and organized at present. If ICE went up against the best of the US military in a rigged up civil war, they would be decimated and something like the rule of law could be established again. If those troops are sent to die in Iran, however, ICE will be able to take over a lot more than airports, and do it quickly. The forces in the United States that would be able to stop them will be dying in Iran.