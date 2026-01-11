Why Greenland now?

I must admit that it is tiring to hear all this talk about Trump and his crazy plans to take over Greenland. It seems as if the writers in the alternative media are not simply ignorant, which can be forgiven, but that they are actively supporting a psychological campaign, which cannot be so easily forgiven.

They tell us that the crazy Trump is going to try to take control of Greenland because he is an idiot. But Trump is nothing. He serves his masters; right now there is another war brewing that somehow most of the truth tellers missed. I am talking about the buildup for the coming Arctic war. This war could eclipse the other conflicts.

The United States military has already made extensive plans for an Arctic war, and has recently taken concrete steps. Greenland is at the center of this plan. China, Russia, and the European Union also have their plans for an Arctic war, and it is far from clear who would be allied with whom if it happens. What we can be certain of is that the super-rich on all sides would be happy to leave the rest of humanity to die and just inhabit their own special realm.

US Department of Defense has its 2024 Arctic Strategy available on line. You need only read this carefully to get an idea of what may be in the works.

Look at the map from NGA (National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency) to get a sense of what may happen, and why Greenland is so important.

What is certain is the climate change is front in center in the plans for an Arctic war. The development of new sea lanes is clearly part of the problem. The report notes,

“The Arctic includes multiple strategically significant maritime chokepoints. Reduction in sea ice due to climate change means chokepoints such as the Bering Strait between Alaska and Russia and the Barents Sea north of Norway, are becoming more navigable and more economically and militarily significant.”

That is a good reason to seize Greenland in itself. Most likely these efforts are linked to Larry Fink (Blackrock) and Timothy Mellon ([redacted for reasons of national security]) plans to take over all major ports and control sea lanes, railroads, highways and communications networks around the world.

The most critical result of climate change is that over the next thirty years places like Greenland and Siberia will have the best farmland, and may ultimately be the only places that humans will be able to live comfortably. That certainly would make that territory valuable to the long-term investor.

Yet we are fed this story that Trump is an idiot in denial of climate change and global warming. Think for a moment, Could it be that these strategies for seizing Greenland being advanced by psychopaths like Peter Thiel are based on projections for the impact of climate change over the next 50 years that have been worked out by their supercomputers? Thiel already has invested heavily in New Zealand which is geographically similar in its proximity to the South Pole.

Consider the secret plans of the company Praxis to develop private city states with no responsibility to anyone but billionaires around the world.

Praxis presents the general public this image of their dream cities that offer passports and citizenship.

This content is crap, but the concept that Thiel and friends can create their own corporate-run city states that grant them special citizenship, backed by drone armies, is no joke. It is an advanced stage of psycosis—but the plan is plenty real.

Praxis deeply involved in the development plans for Greenland, and it is under Peter Thiel’s wing. Just look at their logo! It looks like the North or South pole.

One can easily imagine how the land in Greenland or New Zealand, territory near polar regions will increase in value exponentially as the next stage of climate change sets in. At the rate we are going, that will not be too long. And the billionaires will be trillionaires at that point. They will soon get those drones and robots up and ready to fend off the masses.

Just keep telling yourself that Trump is an idiot, that he is a racist and a mean guy. All that is true, but he serves also as the cover for a devious plan. His denial of climate change is his “statue of liberty” play. Trump saying that “climate change is a hoax” is like the thief in the market place yelling out, “Stop thief!”