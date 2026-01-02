I am writing an article about social media and what needs to be done so that they are run as regulated monopolies, cooperatives, or even as part of a government (when a constitutional government has been restored) that serves the users (citizens). I was inspired to write the article by the offensive amount of low-grade chatter I have to read about how social media, and search engines, should be fairer. But these postings tend to suggest only a moral obligation to be fair, not a regulatory structure to enforce it. In fact, I have never seen in any of the criticisms of Facebook or Google a concrete proposal for a regulatory system—although such proposals have been made.

These days, even among the so-called progressives there are literally no suggestions made that social media should never have been run as for profit corporations in the first place.

What I realized as I started to write the article (still not published) is that the most critical part of the problem with social media, which is now used to dumb down citizens, inhibit concentration, promote narcissism and psychotic behavior, and create a docile and impulsive population, was a problem that I would not be allowed to mention in the article at all.

I cannot mention the essential problem because I have no proof of it, other than informal conversations with people that I cannot identify, and therefore what I would say would be dismissed by editors (not by you) as mere speculation; conspiracy theory trash.

But this conspiracy stands at the heart of everything. I believe that if the current technocratic dictatorship is ever overthrown, that the details will be revealed for future generations.

The Patriot Act and related reforms of intelligence policy after the 2001 travesty, as well as various international treaties on intelligence sharing, all include classified addendums that specify how search engines and social media must be administered.

Those secret rules make it impossible for any group to create their own independent social media system without approval from the military and intelligence. That means that ultimate control of social media and search engineers is in the hands of multinational banks and private equity, and it also means that even those search engines and social media platforms that pose as independent are not at all so at all—they are all controlled by the billionaires, but have only a slightly different flavor.

Intelligence agencies are tasked with enforcing, in subtle ways, these restrictions that keep social media from actually serving a democratic function in society, or being administrated in a democratic or participatory manner. I would guess that once your group grows larger than 50 people you are tagged and slowly harassed indirectly into conformity and discouraged from growing.

A small group could easily create a social network that shares profits and that allows the users to make up the rules for the social network democratically. None of the global social networks like Facebook, TikTok, X, or Instagram could compete with that sort of participatory model for social media that allows users to actually be paid directly for their content exactly what it is worth, and to make up their own rules democratically.

