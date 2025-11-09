FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
1d

I will revise and repost

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Truthbird's avatar
Truthbird
1dEdited

Yes, both hunger and general brutality intimidate humanity.

But do not ever forget the mass / total surveillance state which involves gangstalking, total electronic and analogue surveillance of everyone, everywhere, no matter where they go to try to avoid it.

I have been a Targeted Individual for thirty-five years, which is half my entire life. I have become aware, through painful experiences with them, that vast numbers of people who have not the slightest awareness of what targeting entails, are themselves victims of it.

targetedjustice.com

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
9 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture