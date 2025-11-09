Why you will go hungry
The Billionaires who are funding both Democrats and Republicans were told by their consulting firms that hunger and brutality were the only way to maintain control once they moved passed a critial level in the concentration of wealth.
The push to create hunger would happened under a Democrat as well, but it was already decided that Trump was the best tool to usher in this level of brutality. When he is tossed in the trash in a few months we will witness a level of brutality akin to the Mongol invasions of Central Asia and Islam, or the Spanish and Portuguese conquests of the Americas.
I will revise and repost
Yes, both hunger and general brutality intimidate humanity.
But do not ever forget the mass / total surveillance state which involves gangstalking, total electronic and analogue surveillance of everyone, everywhere, no matter where they go to try to avoid it.
I have been a Targeted Individual for thirty-five years, which is half my entire life. I have become aware, through painful experiences with them, that vast numbers of people who have not the slightest awareness of what targeting entails, are themselves victims of it.
