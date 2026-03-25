Will a Gallipoli at Kargh Island be a Fort Sumter moment?

The entire world is paralyzed by utter confusion concerning what the United States and Israel will do next in the war on Iran.

On the one hand, Trump talks of peace, and there might be good reason to believe that the vast number of Americans do not want a war with Iran. On the other hand, the United States government, and the entire economy, is controlled by a handful of multibillionaires and their strategy is, in Gaza style, to flaunt their complete indifference to the needs of citizens, or to the opinion around the world. In classic fascist style, fear is a strategic positive for them.

Add to that confusion the explosion at the massive Valero oil refinery at Port Arthur, Texas (supposedly caused by a random fire) and we can see things rapidly degenerating.

If the Valero refinery, which produces diesel and jet fuel (435,000 barrels daily) essential to the economy and the military, had been in Saudi Arabia, there would be no doubt as to what the attack meant. It would have to be either an Iranian attack, or a false flag attack by Israel (perhaps with the US) that is blamed on Iran. In this case, the incident took place in the United States. But the conclusion would be the same. And yet, the fire has not been blamed on anyone. Nevertheless, it could be “Pearl Harbor” style to be blamed on Iran at any moment—a joker held in reserve.

Let us consider the real possibility that the United States will launch an invasion of Iran next week, perhaps starting with an invasion of Kharg Island where most of Iran’s refinery facilities are located.

Well, the expert that many people are listening to about Iran these days is Colonel Doug MacGregor. I have been listening to him as well. Last week Col. MacGregor stated that there was a zero possibility of the United States would try to land there.

That certainly would make sense if we were looking at this issue from the point of view of the man or woman in the street, or even from the perspective of the soldier on his or her way to the Middle East.

But recently he suggested that the USS Tripoli and the amphibious landing dock USS New Orleans (carrying 2,200 Marines from Okinawa and due to arrive on the 27th) and then the USS Boxer (carrying 2,500 Marines) are walking into a trap in Iran, one that would be the modern equivalent of the failed British landing at Gallipoli, Turkey, in the First World War (April, 1915). So, it sounds like this is pretty real, even if the politics smell fake.

All of this is unfolding while stories being floated everywhere that the Trump administration is throwing in the towel and is desperately looking for an offramp, stories that the military is opposed to this war, and that there is no logic to actually carrying out such a landing.

And yet the preparations for the landing, as impossible as it sounds, are going forward like clockwork.

Ominously, the army announced that recruits up to the age of 42 will be accepted and that marijuana possession convictions will be overlooked. Even more ominously, an additional 200 billion USD for military spending is being pushed through Congress behind the scenes. In effect, the United States is on the edge of shifting to a total war economy.

So, what are we to make of all this?

None of the recent developments suggest that a peace agreement, or deescalation, is in the cards until people are starving (or going thirty), or bodies are piled up, around the world.

Sure, we can say that Donald Trump is crazy, that his team are going to start this war because they cannot think straight or are worried about what is in the Epstein files. This interpretation is not wrong, but it is sadly incomplete, and is also intentionally misleading.

Let me suggest another interpretation. I write this without any insider information, but I feel that the fact that others have not proposed this possibility is telling. That silence speaks volumes.

Ask yourself, how might this suicidal invasion of Iran be related to the move to deploy ICE to American airports to check on passengers, and thereby make it possible to arrest, detain, or put in camps, anyone whom the Trump administration dislikes?

Maybe there is no relationship, but what if there were?

One possible explanation is that the disastrous invasion of Iran, and the massive casualties that will result, are meant to serve not only as an excuse to lock down the entire economy (following the COVID-19 operation model) because of total war and the shortage of petroleum, but also is meant to serve as a casus belli for a civil war in the United States.

Trying to stir up a civil war with predictive programming movies, articles in The Atlantic, false flag racial shootings, and other tools of the trade, has been going on for almost ten years now.

These serious, well-funded, efforts to stir up fear and loathing, to ferment conflicts and divisions, in American society have failed. masters of the universe have not been able to rig up anything that would justify a civil war. To completely fake it would be counterproductive and dangerous for them.

This civil war stuff is way above Donald Trump’s (who cannot think past his latest speculations in oil futures) pay grade. But rest assured, the masters behind the curtains, those snuggled in private equity leather chairs in corner offices, or lounging about on their private islands, might see things differently.

What if the public thinks that Trump has pointlessly murdered thousands of troops in a stupid invasion? That might be enough to push large parts of the military over the edge and into open rebellion.

A massive debacle in Iran would be blamed on a foolish Trump. But at another level, it might be the best way to force a civil war to happen which will allow the finance masters to completely lock down the United States and, at the same time, start rationing food and energy,

The incident could be Gallipoli and Fort Sumter all rolled up into one. Need I remind you that the firing on Fort Sumter was on April 12, 1861?