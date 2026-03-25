FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

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Yasmine Nasser-rafi's avatar
Yasmine Nasser-rafi
5h

Pentagon sent 2000 82nd airborne as deployment for the Middle East. It's not just the marines. Why don't we have antiwar protests? We are having no king protests in NC. But that should be in defense of the Constitution, Bill of Rights and Declaration of independence. It's Democrats vs Republicans. So that is the wrong motive for it.

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3 replies by Emanuel Pastreich and others
DIGILEAK WORLD's avatar
DIGILEAK WORLD
2h

From my P.O.V. the Cabal is rolling out an energy, production, food and power interruption worldwide. All wars are banker wars and this is no exception. Wittingly or unwittingly all countries involved are part of this plan. The controlled media and many of the alternative media are selling the public on the good / bad guy theme when in fact they are all players in this fiasco. The fear roll out much like Covid restrictions is rearing it;s ugly head and UK is leading the way. Don't buy it. Kman, editor, DIGILEAK News Not Noise

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