Will the government shut down end, or will there be no government and you will go hungry?

The government shutdown brought on by the Trump administration on October 1, and abetted at every turn by the conspiring Democratic Party, has now become the longest such shutdown in American history. The useless media asks about the technicalities of this illegal and unconstitutional move to destroy the government and to promote radical privatization. According to the bought and paid for corporate media, this is a fight between crazy Republicans and the feckless Democrats who have suddenly been reborn as progressives after years of practicing criminality during the Covid reign of terror.

The greatest propaganda assets for the current operation are the bogus professional “truth tellers” like Jeffery Sachs and John Mearshiemer who tell us with a straight face that the politicians are being stupid and the bureaucrats are ignorant. They are there to keep you from realizing how billionaires are weaponizing every single aspect of society from kindergarten to nursing homes, from energy supplies to fresh vegetables, as part of a global complete takeover over of everything, a Gazafication of humanity.

The plan of the billionaires is to remove any part of government that could possibly regulate, or resist, their plans for rule of the entire earth—any institution that could allow people to rally together and form an independent chain of command that could offer an alternative to administration of the entire earth by private corporations, often camouflaged as “government” or “NGOs.”

But everyone in so-called journalism is quiet as the grave about the possibility that the government shutdown will continue until there is no government, or until a revolution overthrows the entire corrupt system.

The journalists, from left to right, from top to bottom, assume that the shutdown will end. Perhaps it will take some time for the shutdown to end. Perhaps the Trump team will resist, but things will go back to normal, especially now that the Democratic Party is winning elections, right? Did not Zohran Mamdani’s big win in New York City not prove that we are back in control. The Democrats, who killed millions during their Covid reign, are going to come back and save us.

The government shutdown is going to continue until there is no government left. The entire intention of the billionaires, who control both the Republicans and the Democrats, is to completely destroy the government and render everyone as serfs subject to multinational corporations and the banks behind them.

The probability of such an outcome is not zero, in fact, it is quite high. And yet the topic is taboo.

Citizens should not waste any time trying to prop up rotten Democrats in the hope of some sort of reform. Revolutionary change, the creation of institutions capable of real resistance, must be our primary goal.

Why you will go hungry

The Billionaires funding both Democrats and Republicans were told by their consulting firms that hunger and brutality was the only way to maintain control over the population once this high level of concentration of wealth was reached. The relied on various research conducted by the CIA, DARPA and other consulting firms for their conclusion.

The attack on SNAP and WIK is the front line for this war.

They know already pretty clearly what will happen if they do not take dramatic steps—and the risks are rising rapidly as desperate citizens become increasingly fearless.

The use of hunger as a weapon to demoralize and discourage would have happened under a Democratic administration as well. But the consulting firms working for the billionaires decided three years ago that Trump was the best tool for this level of brutality. They were right. His lack of legitimacy is a positive. His stupidity and inconsistency is a plus because the point is to debase the entire system of analysis and decision making in society as a whole.

When Trump is tossed in the trash in a few months from now, then we will witness under President Vance (Peter Thiel), or President Rubio (Larry Ellison), a level of brutality in the war against everyone akin to the Mongol invasions of Central Asia and the Islamic world, or the Spanish and Portuguese conquests of the Americas. Just look at how Cortez with a tiny number of men were able to take apart the Aztec Empire. That is perhaps a model for how Oracle and Palantir will take down the Americas and Europe, and then the entire world.

Let us consider the Mongol Empire and its global conquest, which is also similar to what is being attempted by global IT firms (Oracle, Meta, Aphabet, Amazon Web Services, Open AI, Palantir, etc.) in coordination with private equity and investment banks, and with swaths of the military and intelligence contractors in the United States, Israel, Great Britain (and other nations).

The Mongol empire revolutionized warfare using technological innovations like the composite bow, light armor, and flexible saddles that gave them an absolute advantage. That was similar to the way in which the covert collection of information about every person over time and the use of supercomputers to calculate future responses of individuals, groups, and entire populations is being employed by multinational IT firms today as the primary weapon for conquest by fencing in everyone without their awareness.

But above all it was the Mongol’s strategy, or shall we say policy, of “take no prisoners” that put them on every map in the world. At the start of the expansion in 1206 AD this barbaric approach of the Mongols under Genghis Khan looked like a diplomatic, political, and strategic mistake for the Mongols that would create piles of enemies in the future granted the traditional balance of power calculus. Over time, however, it became clear that the Mongol strategy was remarkably effective, both completely eliminating foes, and sending out rumors that bred defeatism and mind-paralyzing terror out across the steppes more quickly than the Mongol armies could travel.

The first effective response to the Mongol invasions, undertaken in Egypt by the Bahri Mamluks in 1260 and in Hungary by King Béla IV in 1285 came only after most of the known world of Eurasia had been conquered, and the great capitals of Bagdad, Samarkand, and Beijing (then Yanjing) were ruins. The resistance only became possible when the Mongol empire was so over extended, and a new generation of opposing forces were ready to take the Mongol empire part in an equally unforgiving manner.

The nations who opposed the Mongols were unsuccessful because they felt that the brutal form of warfare pursued by the Mongols, treating friend and foe like slabs of meat, was so extreme that to engage in such an approach signified the end of humanity itself. But the Mongols had no such hesitation. Nor do Peter Thiel or Larry Ellison today.

The Mongol military’s strongest point was the establishment of an absolute internal hierarchy in which there was no tolerance for disobedience—and the military ran all of society. Disobedience of a command within the military was a death sentence at every level. Such an absolute chain of command held up even under extreme stress.

Similarly, we can infer, we can assume, that a similar chain of command has been established within the multinational corporations and banks, and their backers, who are planning the current takeover of everything. Those working in private intelligence firms who are assigned to push through the deadly agenda, whether it is digital currency, or prison-like urban spaces, know that they can make enormous fortunes, but also that they can be killed, and will be killed, at any time with no accountability.in private intelligence firms who are assigned to push through the deadly agenda, whether it is digital currency, or prison-like urban spaces, know that they can make enormous fortunes, but also that they can be killed, and will be killed, at any time with no accountability.