FEAR NO EVIL

User's avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)'s avatar
Ray Horvath, "The Source" :)
11h

As far as I can see, "shared ownership" would provide control over the use of the bridge for both countries, just to summon up another phantom to divide people and to make sure politicians of different countries can blackmail their own people into more taxation, which happened in the case of the tariffs. What government wouldn't want more revenue, just to spend it lavishly without considering the interest of its own population? Here is another ruse to occupy feeble minds, while the houses are burning.

Isn't it great, when politicians can blame their electorate for more than "voting for the wrong side"? This time, they can point fingers across borders...

Of course, shared ownership would mean a little revenue for the US, too.

