The dispute between Trump and Carney over the opening of the Gordie Howe International Bridge that will connect Detroit, Michigan, USA, and Windsor, Ontario, Canada has taken on a comic quality. Canada’s Prime Minister Mark Carney engaged in a banter with Trump fit for Saturday Nite Live about how the bridge represents the cooperation of American and Canadian workers. That was in response to Trump’s demand that Canada share ownership of the bridge it built—a demand completely out of the blue—otherwise the Trump administrano refuse to allow the bridge to open.

It is easy for people to dismiss this incident as just more of baby Trump, or even lament his imbecility without doing anything about it. Others will criticize the dictatorial and anti-foreigner extremism behind these actions against Canada, a nation which has traditionally been so close to the United States.

But perhaps the real message being broadcast to the world, just below the level of conscious perception, is something quite different. The point of this dispute may be to hint that the United States intends to start closing its borders, and then to turn inwards in a war on itself. There are signs that we are moving in that direction everywhere.