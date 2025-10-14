There was a time in my life when I was honored to have received a degree in Chinese literature from Yale University. At the time Yale had one of the strongest programs in Chinese studies and the university as a whole promoted a deep commitment to both science and the humanities that impressed me, and that inspired me to continue my work in both fields throughout my academic career.

Today that institution has been so deeply compromised that I am embarrassed every time I receive the newsletter by email. This recent post about Covid vaccines, a deadly fraud still be carried out against the American people in spite of mountains of evidence of criminal conspiracy (most succintly summarized in the Covid Dossier), and piles of dead bodies from the deadly vaccines designed to kill and the lockdowns and masks designed to destroy civil society and encourage a slave mentality,is an insult to science and to education. It is no surprise the Ivy Leagues cannot stand up to Trump and his destroyers. These temples of knowledge have been defiled and their foundations already rotted away before Stephen Miller ever came along.

(I do not agree with much of the reactionary content presented by the Brownstone Institute which also published the Covid Dossier. It is clear, hwoever, that this particular report is accurate and is well documented. We do not have time to wait for all documents to be declassified to demand an end to massive state crimes. The fact that my fellow Yale graduates have refused to demand the truth is disgusting. I have no choice but to condemn them for their criminality and their collaboration with clearly fascistic policies)

