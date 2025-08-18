The decision of Yo-Yo Ma, one of the most important musicians of our age, to become a member of the World Economic Forum’s Board of Trustees at this dangerous historical moment, thus giving cultural legitimacy to the most brutal form of technototalitarianism, gives me pause, and demands a moment of mourning.

His actions call to mind the support of Herbert von Karajan, future music director of the Berlin Philharmonic, for the Nazi Party.

Yo-Yo Ma joined the World Economic Forum in full colors just as Larry Fink announced that he will be co-chair of this horrific crime syndicate in tails. Larry Fink, as CEO of BlackRock, heads the ruthless extraction machine that is destroying both the ecosystem and the lives of just about everyone except the super-rich, has to be at the top of the list of enemies of the people. He ranks far above a spicy puppet like Donald Trump—granted Fink also has his own masters hidden behind the curtain.

There is no way for Yo-Yo Ma to justify having anything to do with this organziation that is dedicated to destroying civil society, advancing transhumanism, and is already responsible for murdering hundreds of millions during the Covid reign of terror by advancing bioweapons intentionally mislabeled as vaccines.

What is personal about this matter is my own friendship with Yo-Yo Ma, whom I knew since childhood as he was a good friend of my father Peter Pastreich who served as CEO of the San Francisco Symphony. Yo-Yo was a thoughtful and considerate soul who impressed me as a child, and as a young adult, not only by his intellectual sophistication, but also by the kindness he showed to those around him. Yet that kindness to those around him seems not to have much to do with addressing evil writ large.

It is thus a bit of a mystery that Yo-Yo could be caught up in something so dangerous and so evil as the World Economic Forum, but that can happen to people. What I will say is that I watched various statements by Yo-Yo over the last 25 years and I noticed that he avoided addressing any of the state crimes in the United States, even indirectly, or even speaking out against the drive for war in the United States. He stuck to platitudes completely out of line with his intellectual sophistication.

Here is the article Why we need the power of culture to pull our planet back from the brink he wrote for World Economic Forum in January 2020.

He performed at Davos just as the protocol for the complete fascistic lockdown of the entire earth was being rolled out by that same World Economic Forum. Yo-Yo did nothing to pull us back from the brink. He helped to push us over it.

Yo-Yo stands in marked contrast to Roger Waters who has stood up not only against genocide in Gaza, but against the systematic drive for profits and death by multinationals at personal cost. Water’s multimedia performance “This is not a Drill: Live from Prague” calls out the names and demands action by citizens.