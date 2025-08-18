FEAR NO EVIL

Charlotte Ruse
1d

Yo-Yo fiddles while the world burns in barbaric wars. Btw, he's been involved with the WEF for quite some time. It should be noted, that many celebrities or renowned artists have been "allowed" to receive acclaim because of their fealty to the national security state.

includeMeOut
1dEdited

Given the near universal collapse and obeisance of the so-called “arts community” around the COVID Operation this is not very surprising:

‘After receiving the second dose of the COVID vaccine at Berkshire Community College, Ma brought out his cello and played "Ave Maria" and Bach's Cello Suite No. 1.

"Today at the #MyBCC vaccination clinic, the folks waiting for 15 minutes in observation were graced with the musical talents of the one and only Yo-Yo Ma," stated the College on an Instagram post.’

Talented but clueless at best. Did he serve coffee and donuts also? Does he have “his affairs” in order? Maybe he can play some duets with Klaus Schwab.

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
