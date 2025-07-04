FEAR NO EVIL

Mike Fish
13h

And, land back to the “redskins” and the Mexicans, to include truth and reconciliation, and reparations to the “black man”, the peoples of Vietnam, Afghanistan, Iraq and Iran, Japan, Nicaragua, et al.

Recompense to those if U.S. that “they” refer to as trash, or two legged animals, whether they be white, black, red, brown, yellow, even pink and purple.

Aliens???

Illegals???

Those terms seem to completely apply to the guys who showed up on turtle island in fourteen ninety two.

I can’t say for certain, but that seems to apply to me and you.

God damn, I really hate this place of my origination.

The guvmint killed alotta people AGAIN, yesterday.

Maureen Doyle
11h

get the money out of politics, too!

