Declaration of Independence from the Shadow Empire

July 4, 2025

When in the course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political and economic bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station for all citizens, regardless of wealth or status, to which the laws of nature entitle them, a decent respect to the opinions of humanity and natural law requires that they should declare the causes which impel them to the separation.

We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all humans are created equal, endowed with certain unalienable rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and are entitled to be protected from biotechnological, electromagnetic, nano-technological, or others assaults on their minds and bodies.

That to secure these rights, governments are instituted among men and women, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed through a contractual and transparent agreement, and that whenever any form of government, or combination of government with corporations and banks, becomes destructive of these ends, it is the right of the people to alter or to abolish it, and to institute new government, laying the foundation for that new government on such principles, and organizing its powers in such a form, as will be likely to assure the safety, preserve the happiness, and uphold the autonomy and self-sufficiency of the citizens.

Prudence, indeed, will dictate that governments long established should not be changed for light and transient causes; and, accordingly, all experience demonstrates clearly that citizens are disposed to suffer misgovernment, as long as the evils are sufferable, rather than to right the situation themselves by abolishing the forms of government to which they are accustomed.

But, when a long train of abuses by governments and usurpations by corporations and banks, pursuing invariably the same object of complete control of agricultural, industrial, and technological production, of logistics and distribution, of education and journalism, and of energy and transportation, evinces a design to reduce citizens under absolute despotism, then it is the right of citizens, it is their duty, to throw off such government, and to provide new guards for their future security.

Such has been the patient sufferance of the citizens of the United States of America, and of the Earth; and such is now the necessity which compels them to alter their former system of government and to restore those parts of government and of the institutions of society which have been destroyed or debased by the constant attacks of the rich and powerful.

The shadow empire that sprung from the grotesque marriage of the British Empire with elements of the United States military and intelligence during the Second World War has metastasized into a deadly cancer, extending to Israel, to Germany, to France and Japan, and elsewhere. That cancer now is springing up around the world, pursuing brutal conquest on behalf of an elite who know neither home nor nation. That shadow empire’s history of repeated injuries and usurpations is as clear as the sun in the blue sky, but the details will not be known until all the classified directives, secret treaties, and covert military plans are made public.

All these actions have in direct object the establishment of an absolute tyranny over the citizens of the United States and of the Earth. To prove this, let facts be submitted to a candid world.

The World Economic Forum, the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, large sections of the United Nations and Bretton Woods system, and other international public fora have been taken over by a subterrain web of intelligence agencies and global IT firms that report to the rich and powerful hidden behind trusts and private equity firms.

These foul plotters falsely claim control of the entire Earth through the politicians, public intellectuals, scientists and lawyers, and celebrities whom they keep as pets. They refuse to honor the laws, the constitutions, and the common values of the decent citizens of the Earth, ruthlessly destroying the shared bounty of the natural world and seizing illegally and immorally control of all that is wholesome and necessary for the public good.

This invisible empire issues secret directives to all the nations of the Earth that determine the true chain of command and that override the accepted laws and practices of each nation, each people, and each neighborhood.

This invisible empire, in effect, has seized control of all central governments and banks, with a few rare exceptions, and it dictates to them what their policies must be and how they should rule. It has bought up universities and newspapers, instructing them as to what they can and cannot report and how they must interpret events; dictating what counts as science, and what does not.

The invisible empire has undertaken a massive project to dumb down, and to render passive and supine, our citizens in blatant violation of our rights, as preparation for their enslavement and eventual destruction.

We demand:

1) An end to the weaponization of medicine as a means to destroy the bodies of citizens through false pandemics and dangerous medications which are imposed through contrived threats, the misuse of the authority of experts, and the debasement of the scientific method.

2) A thorough international scientific investigation into the Kennedy Assassination, the 9/11 incident, the 10/7 incident and other false flag operations carried out by the invisible empire.

3) An end to the control of the economy and of intellectual discourse by a handful of the rich and powerful who promote the fossil fuels that are destroying our climate and demand extraction and exploitation of our natural world for profit that has brought on a catastrophic collapse of biodiversity.

4) An end to secret governance in the United States whereby banks, corporations and other agents of the invisible empire employ classified directives, secret law, non-disclosure agreements and other unconstitutional and immoral means to dictate policy and practice without any recourse to law, or any transparency or accountability.

5) An end to all forms of slavery starting with prison slavery, debt slavery, and sexual slavery, so as to assure that all citizens are equal before the law.

6) An end to the use of technology to dumb down our citizens through games, pornography, social media, advertising, entertainment and other devious schemes that destroy the minds of our citizens in clear violation of our basic rights.

7) A declaration that corporations, banks, and trusts are not people, and therefore cannot keep their transactions secret, cannot lobby, and cannot employ the law to advance their interests.

8) An end to the conspiracy between the corrupt elements in the military, weapons manufacturers, universities and research institutes, journalistic institutions, banks, and government officials to promote a military economy, to sell weapons for profit, and to push false narratives contrived to manufacture conflict.

We must establish clear barriers between finance, scientific research, the development and manufacture of weapons, and healthcare and medical treatment.

9) An end to governance by the invisible empire using corporate consulting firms that pose as “political parties.” Neither the Republican Party nor the Democratic Party, nor any others, are described in the Constitution and they have no authority in the formulation of policy. If they take money from the invisible empire in return for influence in law making, they are but criminal syndicates.

10) End the use of trade by the invisible empire as a means of destroying the lives and livelihoods of citizens, and laying waste to our environment for the profit of the few. Local economies must be respected and defended and trade must be limited to constructive and healthy exchanges between citizens around the world, not multinational corporations and banks.

11) The creation of money, and the determination of its value, must be undertaken with the authorization of the Congress and be handled in a transparent and democratic manner. Corporations and banks cannot create money out of thin air for their profit at the expense of the citizens.

12) The core of our economy must be the sustainable and healthy production of food by the people through local farming and local production of necessary goods and tools. The false cult of growth must be ended and the idolatry of consumption must be ended. Frugality is a virtue and the spiritual and cultural elements of our civilization must always come first.

We demand the absolute and undiluted truth. Yet our repeated inquiries have been answered only by silence and repeated injury. That invisible empire wherein investment banks, private military and intelligence contractors, multinational corporations and a handful of wealthy families roam is thus marked by every act which may define a tyrant, is unfit to be the ruler of the free people of the United States and the Earth.

We call out to all citizens to join us in this movement, in this declaration of absolute and uncompromising independence from the invisible empire of shifting shapes, of money and data, of greed, consumption, and narcissism. We warn those who continue to benefit from its manipulations that these attempts to extend unwarrantable jurisdiction over us will not be tolerated.

We have appealed to their native justice and magnanimity, and we have conjured them by the ties of our common conscience to disavow these usurpations which corrupt and demean all.

Sadly, they have been deaf to the voice of justice and of truth. We must denounce such criminality and barbarism, and hold them, as we would hold anyone, responsible for their actions against us and against the innocent in all corners of the Earth.

We, therefore, the representatives of the United States of America, appealing to the supreme conscience of humanity for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the name, and by authority of the good people of these United States of America, solemnly publish and declare, that these United States are, and of right ought to be, free and independent of this invisible empire, absolved from all allegiance to the invisible empire, and that all political or economic connection between us and them, is and ought to be totally dissolved.

As free and independent citizens, we must have full power in all security concerns, in diplomacy and international cooperation, in economic activities, and in all other acts that are our responsibility as citizens.

In the support of this declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine providence, we mutually pledge to each other our lives, our fortunes, and our honor.

Sign the Declaration of Independence here.

(originally drafted on November 6, 2024)