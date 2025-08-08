Official position on viruses in the Covid 19 reign of terror

The consulting firms that work for private equity and individual billionaire families, and then feed their demands to private and national intelligence agencies in Washington, Jerusalem, and around the world (as well as other consulting and lobbying entities) have intentionally created hundreds of mutually contradictory narratives explaining Covid 19 (of both the mainstream and conspiracy genres) that are meant to confuse us.

Moreover, there remain a large number of people on the “progressive” side who hold up the Covid 19 pandemic narrative in its original ridiculous form (and do so for payments) and on the “conservative” side who hold up the Wuhan virus gain-of-function virus narrative in its equally ridiculous form (and do so for payments). Both sides are equally corrupt and decadent.

Regarding what actually happened, the role of DARPA and military and intelligence agencies, has been pretty well documented, especially in the work of Sasha Latypova. We still do not have the details of how elites in basically every country in the world were bought off, or threatened, or both, so as to be brought into the promotion of this scam. It seems most likely that the primary movers were private intelligence in the United States and Israel at the start, and that they quickly tried to pin the operation all on China (which was not completely innocent) as part of their scheme—just as they blamed Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan (which were not completely innocent) for 9/11.

Regarding the gain-of-function virus tale, it seems highly unlikely. There has been a lot of research on that topic since the Second World War and it turns out not to be that easy to create super germs, even with advanced DNA technologies.

It is clear, however, that some groups of people in prominent international cities were killed, or made very ill, so as to make the story more convincing. The number of people made ill, or killed, was likely not that large, in the thousands (maybe tens of thousands) and it was the amplification by the media, and by thousands of citizens who took the money to spread such fictions (I have met people who confessed to doing exactly that in Korea) that was critical.

Those who were made very ill, or who were killed, were poisoned, most likely by intelligence teams with extremely levels of high clearance. Which countries those teams reported to really did not matter for multi-billionaires and multinational private equity. Countries are meant for little people, not for the chosen.

If you are falling into a China vs. US narrative of the military origins of a deadly virus, whether Donald Trump on the one side, or Jeffery Sachs on the other, you are either part of the game, or you are being played.

We still do not know what exactly made those people ill. Perhaps it was a virus, but I doubt it. Most likely there were several different poisons employed at different locations to induce the desired illnesses.

We know the contours of what happened already. We should hold off judgment on what exactly killed people until we have conducted an international scientific investigation. That is what we should be demanding now, as well as demanding that the assets of all billionaires, and banks involved be seized.

Such an investigation will most likely not take place, however, until this unprecedented multi-faceted “omniwar” is over. So, we must demand the truth, but we must also be patient.

In any case, the number of people made sick or killed, by these poisons was quite small, and intentionally so. The primary purpose of the Covid 19 operation was to get vast numbers of people conforming with orders for masks, social distancing, and dangerous vaccines while they did not completely believe the narrative they were being fed.

It would have been possible to create a bogus “pandemic” that killed a lot more people. That was not done, and there was a reason for keeping the number actually sick so low.

The goal of the pandemic followed the basic strategy described in Joost A.M. Meerloo’s book The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing.

The point was to force people to do things they don’t really believe in, that are self-destructive and counterproductive, by using social and cultural pressure. That process serves to destroy self-confidence and sense of awareness in the individual and the community. The individual feels that he or she is guilty for what has been done to him or her because he or she participated willingly—it seems—in the experiment. Thus the individual or the group is incapable of organized resistance to the new totalitarian regime established.

That is why masks and vaccines were so important. The individual had to feel that he or she had chosen to conform of his or her own will and therefore had no right to question anything anymore. That mental manipulation on a massive scale opened the door to menticide (destruction of mental capacity) for everyone, including highly-educated experts. And that situation made it possible for a handful of IT billionaires to seize control of the entire earth.

I want to note, however, that the 9/11 incident, which was just as ridiculous as Covid 19, was the first major step in this operation.

That false flag operation in 2001 permanently disabled critical thinking in a vast number of intellectuals around the world. I would even venture to say that if you had not had 9/11 first, the elites could not have gotten away with Covid 19.