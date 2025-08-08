Official position on viruses in the Covid 19 reign of terror
The consulting firms that work for private equity and individual billionaire families, and then feed their demands to private and national intelligence agencies in Washington, Jerusalem, and around the world (as well as other consulting and lobbying entities) have intentionally created hundreds of mutually contradictory narratives explaining Covid 19 (of both the mainstream and conspiracy genres) that are meant to confuse us.
Moreover, there remain a large number of people on the “progressive” side who hold up the Covid 19 pandemic narrative in its original ridiculous form (and do so for payments) and on the “conservative” side who hold up the Wuhan virus gain-of-function virus narrative in its equally ridiculous form (and do so for payments). Both sides are equally corrupt and decadent.
Regarding what actually happened, the role of DARPA and military and intelligence agencies, has been pretty well documented, especially in the work of Sasha Latypova. We still do not have the details of how elites in basically every country in the world were bought off, or threatened, or both, so as to be brought into the promotion of this scam. It seems most likely that the primary movers were private intelligence in the United States and Israel at the start, and that they quickly tried to pin the operation all on China (which was not completely innocent) as part of their scheme—just as they blamed Saudi Arabia and Afghanistan (which were not completely innocent) for 9/11.
Regarding the gain-of-function virus tale, it seems highly unlikely. There has been a lot of research on that topic since the Second World War and it turns out not to be that easy to create super germs, even with advanced DNA technologies.
It is clear, however, that some groups of people in prominent international cities were killed, or made very ill, so as to make the story more convincing. The number of people made ill, or killed, was likely not that large, in the thousands (maybe tens of thousands) and it was the amplification by the media, and by thousands of citizens who took the money to spread such fictions (I have met people who confessed to doing exactly that in Korea) that was critical.
Those who were made very ill, or who were killed, were poisoned, most likely by intelligence teams with extremely levels of high clearance. Which countries those teams reported to really did not matter for multi-billionaires and multinational private equity. Countries are meant for little people, not for the chosen.
If you are falling into a China vs. US narrative of the military origins of a deadly virus, whether Donald Trump on the one side, or Jeffery Sachs on the other, you are either part of the game, or you are being played.
We still do not know what exactly made those people ill. Perhaps it was a virus, but I doubt it. Most likely there were several different poisons employed at different locations to induce the desired illnesses.
We know the contours of what happened already. We should hold off judgment on what exactly killed people until we have conducted an international scientific investigation. That is what we should be demanding now, as well as demanding that the assets of all billionaires, and banks involved be seized.
Such an investigation will most likely not take place, however, until this unprecedented multi-faceted “omniwar” is over. So, we must demand the truth, but we must also be patient.
In any case, the number of people made sick or killed, by these poisons was quite small, and intentionally so. The primary purpose of the Covid 19 operation was to get vast numbers of people conforming with orders for masks, social distancing, and dangerous vaccines while they did not completely believe the narrative they were being fed.
It would have been possible to create a bogus “pandemic” that killed a lot more people. That was not done, and there was a reason for keeping the number actually sick so low.
The goal of the pandemic followed the basic strategy described in Joost A.M. Meerloo’s book The Rape of the Mind: The Psychology of Thought Control, Menticide, and Brainwashing.
The point was to force people to do things they don’t really believe in, that are self-destructive and counterproductive, by using social and cultural pressure. That process serves to destroy self-confidence and sense of awareness in the individual and the community. The individual feels that he or she is guilty for what has been done to him or her because he or she participated willingly—it seems—in the experiment. Thus the individual or the group is incapable of organized resistance to the new totalitarian regime established.
That is why masks and vaccines were so important. The individual had to feel that he or she had chosen to conform of his or her own will and therefore had no right to question anything anymore. That mental manipulation on a massive scale opened the door to menticide (destruction of mental capacity) for everyone, including highly-educated experts. And that situation made it possible for a handful of IT billionaires to seize control of the entire earth.
I want to note, however, that the 9/11 incident, which was just as ridiculous as Covid 19, was the first major step in this operation.
That false flag operation in 2001 permanently disabled critical thinking in a vast number of intellectuals around the world. I would even venture to say that if you had not had 9/11 first, the elites could not have gotten away with Covid 19.
Emanuel you write: "It seems most likely that the primary movers were private intelligence in the United States and Israel at the start..." So much about the Federal Covid program remains opaque, and the interface between governmental agency and "private security" is flat out hidden from view. The power of the Debbie Lerman / Sasha Latypova Covid Dossier is that it establishes that the Covid event was driven by the Department of Defense (Col. Halpern?) (Deb. Birx also a Colonel). As you observe, using David Hughes language, it is an "omniwar" event, and we the people remain under attack by these hidden forces. I would caution against accepting the racist trope that "jews are the virus..." and stay as you do with the plausible and actual. What would be interesting to know more about is how Kash Patel, as National Security operator under Trump in 2020, how he was informed about the Covid as a national security matter. Who are the Generals that gave the orders to the colonels? Did CIA order the Generals under national security law? And remember, about the Jews, or the Israelis, the whole country was contracted out by Netanyahoo to Pfizer to take the jabs. Was that Kabuki theater, or a real event that qualifies as throwing the "jews" under the bio-warfare bus. The "jews" appear to be fodder for plutocracy, but this is not to diminsh the Israeli genocide of Gazans. It is all a divide and conquer play we are witnessing. But let's remember, the European billionaires invented the zionist project to insinuate western empire in the middle east. The billionaires, as you have already explained, are the problem.
The Jews are the virus:
THese are monsters: ANd what do the global Jews say? Seinfeld's view that Palestinians do not matter?
Sample these survey results from Israel:
In early November 2023, by which time Israel had already killed over 10,000 Palestinians 57.5 percent of Israeli Jews said that their military was using too little firepower in Gaza, 36.6 percent said it was using an appropriate amount of firepower, while 4.2 percent were unsure whether it was using too much or too little firepower. Only 1.8 percent believed that their military was using too much firepower. In short, 98.2 percent of Israeli Jews were perfectly fine with the indiscriminate attack on the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, over half of whom are children.
In early December 2023, four of five Israeli Jews believed that Israel should not consider the suffering of Gazans as it conducted its military operation.
In late December 2023, when asked if Israel should heed American advice not to heavily bomb densely populated civilian areas in Gaza, 75 percent of Israeli Jews answered that Israel should not let up its intense bombing of densely populated civilian areas.
In February 2024, 68 percent Israeli Jews opposed the transfer of aid to the besieged Palestinians in Gaza as they were constantly bombarded.
In October 2024, a year into the live-streamed Holocaust of the Palestinians, 83 percent of Israeli Jews rated their genocidal military’s conduct as ranging between good and excellent.
In May 2025, 82 percent of Israeli Jews supported ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza, 56 percent even backed the ethnic cleansing of Arab citizens from the 1948 territories occupied by Israel. More startlingly, 65 percent of Israeli Jews professed belief in the existence of a modern-day incarnation of Amalek. (Israeli politicians and rabbis have consistently labelled Palestinians as the modern-day Amalek.) Furthermore, nearly half of Israeli Jews (47 percent) were prepared to mete out the biblical treatment to Amalek: kill all of them.
In June 2025, 64 percent of Israeli Jews believed “there are no innocents” in Gaza, where half the population consists of children.
Earlier this week, 79 percent of Israeli Jews said that they were not “troubled by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza” — despite a constant stream of harrowing images showing emaciated children and adults, skeletal from starvation and dying en masse. Interestingly, Jewish women were slightly more genocidal (80 percent) than their male counterparts (78 percent) on this survey question.