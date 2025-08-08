FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Emanuel you write: "It seems most likely that the primary movers were private intelligence in the United States and Israel at the start..." So much about the Federal Covid program remains opaque, and the interface between governmental agency and "private security" is flat out hidden from view. The power of the Debbie Lerman / Sasha Latypova Covid Dossier is that it establishes that the Covid event was driven by the Department of Defense (Col. Halpern?) (Deb. Birx also a Colonel). As you observe, using David Hughes language, it is an "omniwar" event, and we the people remain under attack by these hidden forces. I would caution against accepting the racist trope that "jews are the virus..." and stay as you do with the plausible and actual. What would be interesting to know more about is how Kash Patel, as National Security operator under Trump in 2020, how he was informed about the Covid as a national security matter. Who are the Generals that gave the orders to the colonels? Did CIA order the Generals under national security law? And remember, about the Jews, or the Israelis, the whole country was contracted out by Netanyahoo to Pfizer to take the jabs. Was that Kabuki theater, or a real event that qualifies as throwing the "jews" under the bio-warfare bus. The "jews" appear to be fodder for plutocracy, but this is not to diminsh the Israeli genocide of Gazans. It is all a divide and conquer play we are witnessing. But let's remember, the European billionaires invented the zionist project to insinuate western empire in the middle east. The billionaires, as you have already explained, are the problem.

The Jews are the virus:

THese are monsters: ANd what do the global Jews say? Seinfeld's view that Palestinians do not matter?

Sample these survey results from Israel:

In early November 2023, by which time Israel had already killed over 10,000 Palestinians 57.5 percent of Israeli Jews said that their military was using too little firepower in Gaza, 36.6 percent said it was using an appropriate amount of firepower, while 4.2 percent were unsure whether it was using too much or too little firepower. Only 1.8 percent believed that their military was using too much firepower. In short, 98.2 percent of Israeli Jews were perfectly fine with the indiscriminate attack on the 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza, over half of whom are children.

In early December 2023, four of five Israeli Jews believed that Israel should not consider the suffering of Gazans as it conducted its military operation.

In late December 2023, when asked if Israel should heed American advice not to heavily bomb densely populated civilian areas in Gaza, 75 percent of Israeli Jews answered that Israel should not let up its intense bombing of densely populated civilian areas.

In February 2024, 68 percent Israeli Jews opposed the transfer of aid to the besieged Palestinians in Gaza as they were constantly bombarded.

In October 2024, a year into the live-streamed Holocaust of the Palestinians, 83 percent of Israeli Jews rated their genocidal military’s conduct as ranging between good and excellent.

In May 2025, 82 percent of Israeli Jews supported ethnic cleansing of Palestinians from Gaza, 56 percent even backed the ethnic cleansing of Arab citizens from the 1948 territories occupied by Israel. More startlingly, 65 percent of Israeli Jews professed belief in the existence of a modern-day incarnation of Amalek. (Israeli politicians and rabbis have consistently labelled Palestinians as the modern-day Amalek.) Furthermore, nearly half of Israeli Jews (47 percent) were prepared to mete out the biblical treatment to Amalek: kill all of them.

In June 2025, 64 percent of Israeli Jews believed “there are no innocents” in Gaza, where half the population consists of children.

Earlier this week, 79 percent of Israeli Jews said that they were not “troubled by the reports of famine and suffering among the Palestinian population in Gaza” — despite a constant stream of harrowing images showing emaciated children and adults, skeletal from starvation and dying en masse. Interestingly, Jewish women were slightly more genocidal (80 percent) than their male counterparts (78 percent) on this survey question.

