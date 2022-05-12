The Center for Truth Politics

Green Liberty

A research center that supports a new generation of leaders dedicated to uncompromising truth politics.

Dear Fellow Americans

Dear men and women of conscience around the world

Do join with us to restore the Constitution and the rule of law in the United States, and thereby promote constitutional process and the rule of law around the world.





In light of the collapse of all branches of the Federal government, and the slip of civil society into the dark abyss of decadence and narcissism, we citizens declare that this nation belongs to us and we will distinguish ourselves from the wreckage now occupied by jackals and hyenas, by its strict adherence to our sacred Constitution and to the spirit of the law.





The roots of our government are planted firmly in hearts of patriots, of citizens committed to liberty, justice and freedom. We form an acting government through Green Liberty that will lay the foundations for an accountable government capable of addressing common concerns about the economy, society and security, hand in hand with those patriots.



The United States has a noble tradition of democratic governance. The inspiration for our nation, however, must be traced back to the American Revolution of 1776, and to the revolution against slavery of 1860. Our political philosophy is revolutionary, and this is a moment when that tradition must be revived.



The Declaration of Independence was the first step, a break with the British Empire. This declaration of independence is a break with the insidious empire of finance and speculation run by billionaires and their servants.



We hereby declare our independence from that empire of corruption and pillage, that empire of foreign wars and manipulative media, that empire of processed foods and needless medications forced on us for profit.



Our founding fathers declared,



“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness.–That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed. But when a long train of abuses and usurpations, pursuing invariably the same Object evinces a design to reduce them under absolute Despotism, it is their right, it is their duty, to throw off such Government, and to provide new Guards for their future security.”

‌

We do not need any more media-savvy swiveling between the fraudulent flavors of “progressive” and “conservative,” the Pepsi and Coke of debased politics.



The demands are simple, but achieving them will require vision, inspiration, tenacity and sacrifice. The rebuilding of the United States, in accord with its sacred Constitution, will be both a national and an international project.



We call out to all Americans, to all patriots who can hear our voices. It must be you! This is your moment of truth.



