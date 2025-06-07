FEAR NO EVIL
“Monetary Treason"
Troy Root's thoughful post is a clarion call
11 hrs ago
Emanuel Pastreich
7
Suspended from Facebook for Japanese video
The battle against corporate fascism continues
20 hrs ago
Emanuel Pastreich
6
Control the Military; Control the Military; Control the Military
A Hostile M&A in plain view
Jun 5
Emanuel Pastreich
8
A perfect movie for our sick age
But who will dare say what "The Zone of Interest" is referring to?
Jun 2
Emanuel Pastreich
8
May 2025
Harvard's Commencement Speech of Doom
Why Harvard is having trouble standing up to the Trump assault
May 30
Emanuel Pastreich
5
“A Green Party that will win”
Revised Article for today's political reality
May 29
Emanuel Pastreich
6
"Is Induced Behavior the 'New Normal'?"
An exploration of methods being used today by DARPA and Friends to manipulate emotions and behavior
May 27
Emanuel Pastreich
8
Comments in Beijing on the importance of Science
Emanuel Pastreich speaks about the importance of science in responding to the crisis in governance of this age at the Center for China and Globalization…
May 27
Emanuel Pastreich
4
Discussion on communities and opposition in the United States with Pete Quiñones
An open dialog with a leading conservative figure
May 19
Emanuel Pastreich
6
Hegseth's War Mongering for Profit and Entertainment
"to be ready for war with China”
May 18
Emanuel Pastreich
7
Things Seen and Unseen The Front Line in the Global War on Humanity
Emanuel Pastreich & David Iorlano discuss the nature of the current world woar
May 17
Emanuel Pastreich
18
“Appealing to Constitutional Principles to Make an Egalitarian Society”
Green Liberty Debate
May 16
Emanuel Pastreich
5
