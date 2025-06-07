FEAR NO EVIL

“Monetary Treason"
Troy Root's thoughful post is a clarion call
  
Emanuel Pastreich
Suspended from Facebook for Japanese video
The battle against corporate fascism continues
  
Emanuel Pastreich
Control the Military; Control the Military; Control the Military
A Hostile M&A in plain view
  
Emanuel Pastreich
A perfect movie for our sick age
But who will dare say what "The Zone of Interest" is referring to?
  
Emanuel Pastreich
May 2025

Harvard's Commencement Speech of Doom
Why Harvard is having trouble standing up to the Trump assault
  
Emanuel Pastreich
“A Green Party that will win”
Revised Article for today's political reality
  
Emanuel Pastreich
"Is Induced Behavior the 'New Normal'?"
An exploration of methods being used today by DARPA and Friends to manipulate emotions and behavior
  
Emanuel Pastreich
Comments in Beijing on the importance of Science
Emanuel Pastreich speaks about the importance of science in responding to the crisis in governance of this age at the Center for China and Globalization…
  
Emanuel Pastreich
Discussion on communities and opposition in the United States with Pete Quiñones
An open dialog with a leading conservative figure
  
Emanuel Pastreich
Hegseth's War Mongering for Profit and Entertainment
"to be ready for war with China”
  
Emanuel Pastreich
Things Seen and Unseen The Front Line in the Global War on Humanity
Emanuel Pastreich & David Iorlano discuss the nature of the current world woar
  
Emanuel Pastreich
“Appealing to Constitutional Principles to Make an Egalitarian Society”
Green Liberty Debate
  
Emanuel Pastreich
