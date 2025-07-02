IMPEACH BERNIE SANDERS

Clear the deck of Homeland Security operatives and let us get on with the revolution

Emanuel Pastreich

Director

Center for Truth Politics

First, I want to express my deep appreciation to Donald Trump. Donald Trump, bless his heart, has provided America with a face that accurately represents the corporate and government power establishment piled up in Washington DC; a face caked in cringy orange powder just as ugly and brutal, just as narcissistic and indulgent, just as hateful and vengeful as the billionaire families hiding behind offshore trusts, private equity firms, and multinational investment banks who run things. Thank you, Donald Trump, for showing the American people what the true face of the ruling class looks like.

But, dear citizens, using your precious time organizing to impeach Donald Trump through the broken and weaponized system of the congress and the “courts for jesters” that is in place today is not a good strategy. As justified as you may be in demanding impeachment of this unabashed criminal, it is clear that you will have to rely in the process on the comic bandits, the Democrats sans “democracy,” and that they could not impeach Trump if their lives depended on it—or their donor base!

The only “crime” the Democrats will go after Trump for is attacking Iran without consulting with them-he hurt their little feelings. They have endorsed most every policy to weaponize government against the people that he has put forth with barely a whimper. Last Trump time, Democrats ignored all state crimes and instead impeached this orange peach for deeply ambiguous “Russian collusion” and a comical “insurrection.” They cannot go after Trump for his greatest crimes because his greatest crimes, state crimes, have “Democrat” written all over them.

Previous impeachments of Trump have collapsed into piles of hypocritical goop in the hands of the “one hand tied behind my back” scaredy-cat progressives and the “freedom for me and freedom also for the billionaires trying to kill us all” libertarians.

Much better for us to demand the impeachment and arrest of those who are paid to mislead the people into supporting the grand shining myth, the certified false flag operation criminal syndicate Democratic Party, can somehow be reformed so that it serves the people. This ridiculous line is repeated with a straight face by most every public intellectual who is allowed to appear in the media.

How quick the “pay to play” public intellectuals are to forget that the Democratic Party, headed by “brain-dead” Biden, supported a world war of psychological operations and biological weapons (known as “vaccines”) that killed tens of millions, and crippled hundreds of millions, during the horrific Covid reign of terror.

Horrible as Trump’s crimes are so far, he has yet to top what the Democrats did under the sickly banner of Covid 19.

The Democratic Party, including its self-proclaimed “socialists” like Bernie Sanders, have not even started to speak out about those crimes, or about the 9.11 horrors, or the Federal Reserve counterfeiting, or the false flag and SAP attacks on citizens across the nation that are taking place every day as we slide towards low-intensity civil war, block by block, starting in rural areas. Yes, the Democrats, even in their most progressive sheep’s clothing, all deserve to be impeached.

If we are looking around for someone to impeach, let us start with the one who has done the most to keep us from taking on the state crimes of the corporate-government complex, who has facilitated the rise of the totalitarian Trump—the true collaborator without parallel.

I am talking about the “sheep dog in chief” the so-called “independent” Senator Bernie Sanders of Vermont, a man who is trotted out by the power elite to shamelessly do the dirtiest of the dirty work.

Sadly, the vast majority of the voices that the alternative media are allowed to cover praise the sly Bernie Sanders as a “progressive” who is pursuing noble ideas; when he does his hatchet jobs with a black bag.

They only suggest that he could take a stronger stand, that he is just a bit too shy, meek, or maybe a bit wimpy. If we pressure him a bit, they say, perhaps he will take a real stand.

That is a fairy tale. It is not a description of Bernie Sanders at all. No, Bernie Sanders is the pretty face for a devious program of psychological warfare run by Homeland Security and the CIA, using various intelligence contractors like Palantir, Booz Allen Hamilton and CASI, for the purpose of deceiving Americans who have ethical commitment, moral bravery, and political will so that they waste their time supporting Democrats who will supposedly do everything for the people, but will not actually do anything at all.

Sanders in his “fight oligarchy” and “our revolution” campaigns funded by oligarchs seduced progressive Americans into passively attending rallies that may have included tens of thousands, but that did absolutely nothing to change policy—and kept the citizens from forming their own movements. Sanders and company want to keep you dependent on Indivisible the Democratic NGO run by corporations for profit that makes sure that citizens never run anything themselves, never form an independent economy, and never discuss forbidden topics like Covid, 9.11, or even Palestine.

That is to say that Bernie Sanders is a towering Trojan Horse, packed full of agents whose job it is to herd us to the graveyard of people’s movements, the Democratic Party, and to block us from forming citizens organizations that could replace the Democrat criminal syndicate.

Let us face facts. Members of the Democratic Socialists of America like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez think it is just fine to look the other way when it comes to state crimes like Covid 19 or 9.11. In our fights for justice these people have never recognized our struggles because they are on payroll. I can personally testify to their perfidy.

Sanders played the critical role in electing Donald Trump and expanding his base in the America by following a devious screen play written by the backroom boys at Heritage Foundation. The fact that Sanders, Ocasio-Cortez, and other Democrats refused to demand an investigation into 9.11, false flag operations at home, Covid 19 fraud, or the overwhelming evidence that Democrats engaged in alteration of votes on at least the same scale as Republicans in 2020 is what drove so many to the false alternative of Trump.

For many Americans, it seemed as if at least those surrounding Trump like Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson, as full of crap as they were on most issues, were willing to address state crimes.

Sanders posed as a reformer and progressive while embracing the most corrupt and deadly policies; he was praised as the workers’ friend while doing the bidding of the worst multinational corporations. This hypocrisy produced the despair which kept so many at home during elections and made Trump possible.

If a true citizens movement emerges, Trump and his billionaire friends can be thrown out of office and jailed. But it is Sanders, not Trump, whose job it is to prevent such movement from ever emerging and make sure that those seeking truth are misdirected towards Trump and his bogus battle with the “deep state.”

Consider just one matter that is sufficient to impeach buddy Bernie. Bernie Sanders made numerous hypocritical and deceptive criticisms of the Covid 19 vaccines that were as sophisticated as they were evil.

Sanders criticized Moderna for charging poor people too much for these vaccines which were developed using public funding.

Sanders denounced as “unacceptable corporate greed" how Moderna sold these vaccines to working people for gross profits, saying that “medical advancements should be to save as many lives as possible, not make executives obscenely rich.”

But Sanders knew all along that the problem was not that pharmaceutical companies were overcharging for valuable vaccines they had developed with taxpayer money, but that the vaccines were poisonous bioweapons for a bogus disease that were intended to kill and maim as part of a massive psychological operation.

Sanders was key to making it seem, and this was not a falsehood, that the progressives who wanted to tax the rich were those pushing for pointless masks, fascistic lockdowns, and deadly vaccines.

The greatest effect of the Homeland Security operation using Bernie Sanders was to completely discredit the left and force those seeking truth to turn to false prophets like Tucker Carlson and Alex Jones. No greater crime could be committed than that committed by the Bernie himself.

Once Sanders is unmasked and revealed for what he really is, the entire game will change. We can start to organize a real revolution, and not be caught up in bogus left right, white black divides created by Rand Corporation and other private intelligence consulting firms.

Forcing Sanders to take full responsibility for his central role in anti-disinformation programs run by Homeland Security and the CIA to discourage the formation of third parties and independent political movements, his involvement in the cover up of the 9.11 false-flag incident, the Federal Reserve counterfeiting, the Covid 19 reign of terror, and other state crimes will change everything in America and make politics possible again.

Once Sanders is out of the way, we will be in a position to demand that other members of the Democratic and Republican Parties step down for their collaboration in state crimes and we can then, at last, launch a legitimate government, after an election with a slate of committed citizens who had nothing to do with criminal politics.