The intentions behind, and the consequences ahead, of the US and Israeli bombings of Iran

Share this postFEAR NO EVILThe intentions behind, and the consequences ahead, of the US and Israeli bombings of IranCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMorePlayback speed×Share postShare post at current timeShare from 0:000:00/0:004Share this postFEAR NO EVILThe intentions behind, and the consequences ahead, of the US and Israeli bombings of IranCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore41The intentions behind, and the consequences ahead, of the US and Israeli bombings of IranA comprehensive consideration of this fleeting "phoney war" Emanuel PastreichJun 24, 20254Share this postFEAR NO EVILThe intentions behind, and the consequences ahead, of the US and Israeli bombings of IranCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore41ShareEmanuel Pastreich DirectorCenter for Truth PoliticsJune 24, 2025Discussion about this videoCommentsRestacksShare this postFEAR NO EVILThe intentions behind, and the consequences ahead, of the US and Israeli bombings of IranCopy linkFacebookEmailNotesMore"FEAR NO EVIL" Emanuel Pastreich 2024 Campaign Leading the struggle to win back control of the United States from the parasite class. Leading the struggle to win back control of the United States from the parasite class.SubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeEmanuel PastreichRecent Episodes“Wrestling with shadows and the road forward to the presidency”Jun 19 • Emanuel PastreichSay “No” to War with Iran!Jun 18 • Emanuel PastreichThings Fall ApartJun 16 • Emanuel PastreichOn the Front Line in Mississippi with Richard MooreJun 14 • Emanuel PastreichTrump vs. Harvard: The real monsters battling for control of AmericaJun 8 • Emanuel PastreichChuck Fall's remarks on our efforts in Green Party to establish Green Liberty CaucusApr 30 • Emanuel PastreichPolitics and War in April, 2025Apr 25 • Emanuel Pastreich
Share this post