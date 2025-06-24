FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
4
1

The intentions behind, and the consequences ahead, of the US and Israeli bombings of Iran

A comprehensive consideration of this fleeting "phoney war"
Emanuel Pastreich's avatar
Emanuel Pastreich
Jun 24, 2025
4
1
Share

Emanuel Pastreich

Director

Center for Truth Politics

June 24, 2025

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Emanuel Pastreich
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture