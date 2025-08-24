John Spritzler declared recently, "The Left is not weak; The left is wrong"

This truism struck a chord for me. I have felt for a long time that the left, or should we say the opposition to the concentration of capitalism and rule by banks and IT firms, is not successful and that is NOT because it is weak, but rather because it is wrong.

That is to say that the opposition offers inaccurate explanations for what is happening and it refuses to actually address the true state of affairs. Nowhere is this more obvious than in the attempts of the opposition, whether it labels itself as progressive, liberal, leftist, socialist, or truth teller, to condemn wrong foreign policy, and domestic policy, while remaining silent on state crimes. If you cannot talk about the acts of horrific corruption and violence that have rendered our nation as a police state, if you cannot address 9/11, the Covid reign of terror, of the numerous false flag attacks and the extensive of SAP and other programs to control citizens at the local level using extra-legal means well then, your complaints about US policy towards Ukraine or China are going to be very limited. And many will not take them seriously, because you are not, ultimately, all that serious, are you?