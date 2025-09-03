“Wrestling with Shadows

The defender of the rule of law

you are not permitted to mention”

September 3, 2025

“Wrestling with Shadows: The defender of the rule of law you are not permitted to mention” is a short video that relates the true story of Emanuel Pastreich and the struggle against totalitarianism in America he was involved in, with a focus on the critical years of 2000 and 2001.

Don’t hold your breath for Chris Hedges or Tucker Carlson to cover this story!

That life and death struggle against militarism, corporate control, and the tendrils of fascism that started to wrap around the American soul at that moment has never been treated directly by the media from left to right, from mainstream to conspiracy, from highbrow to lowbrow. This brief video touches on the political, ideological and institutional crisis of that moment, and of the current day. Emanuel was but one of the victims in the struggle that never happened.

Emanuel’s story is not controversial; It is taboo.

Although there were some who talked about him as a crazed man suffering from mental illness even a decade ago, they too have shut their mouths.

The corruption of government officials and academic researchers, politicians and corporate players, in United States was so completely out of control that this spirtual cancer was able to metastasize in silence and spread throughout the body politic. The bloated and self-indulgent public intellectuals and politicians who harp on the harmless have done us no favors, and much harm, by refusing to address this invisible takeover. It is the assault on the nation using classified “special access programs” to destroy anyone who tries to create a better world that is the most deadly assault on the rule of law and democracy. Yet bear witness! Only silence fills the halls of government regarding this grotesque form of institutional decay. No one at Gaza protests or “No Kings” rallies is able to mention the invisible takeover, and so it just keeps getting worse and worse.