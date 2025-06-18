Say “No” to War with Iran!

Emanuel Pastreich

Director

Center for Truth Politics

June 18, 2025

The plans of the United States to attack Iran as part of the operation planned in secret by the Trump and Netanyahu administrations now completely fused as one, an operation intended to use war, world war, as a means to restore authority to governments that are corrupt to the core, to prop up cultures that are decadent and depraved, to create demand in twisted economic systems run by speculators by employing the destruction resulting from military campaigns, to stimulate growth through imperial expansion, and to destroy all possibility of expressing opposition through the employment of radical censorship, the establishment of a wartime political system, these plans are the most shameful, the most cruel and evil, the most brutal and barbaric that I have seen in my lifetime. I have read about war crimes on this scale in books, but never imagined we would stoop so low.

April was the cruelest month. We watched how in April all military officers with the authority and responsibility to oppose such an apocalyptic folly, were dismissed from their positions.

The attacks will not be undertaken by the United States military, under the command of Trump and his enablers, for strategic reasons. This catastrophe will serve to cover up the crimes piled up by Republicans and Democrats alike over the last thirty years. Better, they think, to kill tens of millions than to confront what the United States has become.

The new technologies, from next-generation nuclear weapons to nano weapons and bio weapons, to new forms of psychological and information warfare, mean that the results of such a war, once the gates of hell are opened, will be unprecedented in human history.

Military officers, civil servants, elected officials, intellectuals and every kind of expert, working men and women, we have an obligation to oppose this diabolical plot, cooked up by a handful of psychotic billionaires, and we must do so now; we must say no! without ambiguity and without any reservations.