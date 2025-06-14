On the Front Line in Mississippi with Richard Moore

Emanuel had the honor to speak with Richard Moore, president of USA GSA (United States anti Gang Stalking Association), about his battle on the front lines against the attacks of by hidden forces in the United States that are hard at work turning the nation into a literal prison, not unlike Gaza. The unleashing of the Marines in Los Angeles is perfectly representative of that process. Richard describes the nature of the assault on the individual and community quite graphically.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that this is a conversation that was not supposed to happen. Emanuel was supposed to fall in line with his Harvard colleagues and condemn any conservatives who expressed sympathy with Donald Trump. Richard was supposed to keep a distance from any member of the elite East Coast establishment.

But the two were able to rise above their circumstances to form a true united front against the hidden war on the citizens of the United States, and of the world, that is taking place just off stage—in places like Mississippi.

Please listen carefully and see if you can get the true message being offered up by both between the lines.

The predictable interference in the conversation destroyed the visuals, but the sound should be fine.

Richard Moore

President

USA GSA

(United States anti Gang Stalking Association)

Mississippi USA

June 10, 2025