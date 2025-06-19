FEAR NO EVIL

FEAR NO EVIL

“Wrestling with shadows and the road forward to the presidency”

Jun 19, 2025
“Wrestling with shadows and the road forward to the presidency”

Richard Moore interviews Emanuel Pastreich

June 19, 2025

Richard Moore, president of USA GSA (United States anti-Gang Stalking Association), interviewed Emanuel Pastreich, asking about the events leading up to his dismissal from University of Illinois for “mental illness,” his role in the resistance to the secret military government of the Bush administration, his exile to Korea and Japan, and his run for the presidency as independent and in the Green Party. The discussion includes much detail about the hidden wars going around all around us that the professional “whistleblowers” and “truthtellers” will not dare mention.

Richard Moore

President

USA GSA

(United States anti Gang Stalking Association)

Mississippi USA

