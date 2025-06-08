Tony Hall and Emanuel Pastreich

Center for Truth Politics

Trump vs. Harvard

The real monsters battling for control of America

Tony Hall and Emanuel Pastreich teamed up at the Center for Truth Politics to discuss the battle between Harvard and Trump unfolding before our eyes.

Tony stressed the critical role of universities in our society as a space for honest and scientific discourse, putting emphasis on the importance of academic freedom for society as a whole.

Emanuel described the levels of the struggle which are left out of the media. He argues that we are fed a simplistic narrative in the New York Times which posits Harvard as a defender of science and truth against the stupid and mean Donald Trump and his MAGA hat followers. By contrast, Fox News tells its audience about a corrupt elite institution that is overrun by Chinese operatives, embraces perverted ideas, and exploits working people for evil purposes.

As the Italian philosopher Antio Gramsci wrote,

“The old world is dying, and the new world struggles to be born: now is the time of monsters.”

Trump and Harvard are two monsters that have emerged in a period of rapid institutional collapse—a collapse made possible by the deep corruption in all institutions that has set in over the last thirty years, starting with the Clinton Revolution, one that has hollowed out the institutions of government, education, journalism, and industry.

Emanuel identifies three critical levels to the Trump vs. Harvard fight

1)

A fight between elite intellectual communities who hold up multicultural ideals, embrace the Democratic Party, and the New York Times, and put forth a vision of an open and egalitarian society but who treat those less educated themselves with contempt and dissatisfied working-class whites and religious conservatives, often from rural areas, who feel that their country is being taken over by elites and foreigners (Chinese and Hispanics).

2)

A fight between the multinational corporations and banks of the Fortune 500 who embrace the Bretton Woods and WTO system and propagate a myth of inclusivity while concentrating control in the hands of the very few and a small group of multi-billionaires, led by the PayPal Mafia boss Peter Thiel, who want to make themselves fabulously wealthy by destroying all the institutions that grant authority and legitimacy in the United States, taking complete control of money, information and the use of deadly force, and thereby seizing power from the Fortune 500 Federal Reserve banks in a massive hostile takeover. Palantir, Space X, Open AI, and Cerberus are the corporations that best represent this group, although Blackstone, Black Rock and a host of private equity firms are deeply involved. (There are billionaires who have diversified their portfolios to include both camps)

3)

A battle between all of us little people (and little people means everyone from the homeless up to those with assets of 100 million USD) and a tiny handful of multibillionaire families (and a few individuals) who intend to use new technologies to take over the entire earth and to reduce everyone else to slavery (for those who survive). The billionaires leading this fight want to remake the United States so that it resembles Thailand or India, places where working people have no assets and no rights, and the poorly educated masses must work day and night for food at the whim of multinational corporations.